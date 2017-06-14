WAR SPRINTS SET FOR LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY

From Powri

Indianapolis, IN – The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will be competing at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri this Saturday, June 17.

It is the second showing for the WAR Sprints in Wheatland this year. Justin Grant was victorious at Lucas Oil Speedway in May for the last WAR event there.

Since the inception of WAR in 2012, there have been fourteen different WAR drivers in victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway. Dustin Morgan, Casey Shuman, Chris Parkinson, Derek Hagar, Zach Daum, and Korey Weyant have each scored two total wins there while John Helm, Brady Bacon, Josh Stephens, Austin Alumbaugh, Aric Gentry, Wyatt Burks, Terry Babb, and Justin Grant all have one win at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.”

The question remains, will a new winner emerge this weekend, or will a veteran find familiar glory at the 3/8 mile dirt track?

Pit Gates: ALL DAY

Pill Draw: 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

For further information, Like/Follow POWRi WAR Sprints on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

www.Facebook.com/WARSprints

www.Twitter.com/WARSprints

www.Instagram.com/WARSprints