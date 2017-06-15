“Alabama Sprint Car Nationals” at East Alabama Motor Speedway POSTPONED ONE WEEK to Saturday, June 24th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Thursday, June 15, 2017 – For multiple reasons, the 19th annual USCS Alabama Sprint Car Nationals and 9th annual Randy Helton Memorial Race at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama has been POSTPONED and RESCHEDULED for Saturday, June 24th, The event features the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars will be contested in its entirety NEXT WEEKEND. Additionally, the United Sprint Car Series has scheduled a companion event on Friday, June 23rd event at Penton Raceway near Lafayette, Alabama about one hour from Saturday’s EAMS event location.

East Alabama Motor Speedway is located at 4238 US Highway 80, Phenix City, AL 36870. The EAMS phone number is 334-297-2494. Penton Raceway is located at 2266 County Road 108, Lafayette, Alabama 36962. The Penton Raceway phone number is 334-854–666.