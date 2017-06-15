Ohio Sprint Speedweek This Sunday – All Stars – NRA/GLSS Sprints

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/15/17) – Racing moves to Sunday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio this weekend for the annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket. The Artic Cat All Start Circuit of Champions will make their only stop at the 1/3rd mile for one of the must-see events of the 2017 racing season. Former NASCAR driver Rico Abreu has announced his plans to join Speedweek this season. Abreu’s visit will be the first to WRP.

Fan favorite Chad Kemenah currently leads the Artic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions point standings with three wins on the season. Lima’s very own “Mad Max” Stambaugh currently sits fifth in points hoping to make it 3 top 10 finishes on the year in front of his local crowd.

The K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders will join forces with the GLSS Sprints making it two divisions of sprint car racing Sunday at Waynesfield. The combined series’ pulled 21 cars in their previous appearance at Waynesfield. California, now Indiana, native Randy Hannagan came away with the WRP victory earlier in the season.

Pit side gates swing open at 3PM; grandstands at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

Adult general admission is $22. Kids aged 11-15 years are $11 with all young fans under the age of 10 admitted for FREE. Pit passes are available for $35.