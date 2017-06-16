Allstar Performance Event List: June 16 – 18, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 16 -18, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 16, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Billings Motorsports Park – Billings, MT – North-American Speed Association / Summer Thunder Series – Northwest Challenge Series

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars

Dog Hollow Speedway – Brookeville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – United Sprint Car Series

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Texas Sprint Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Legendary Hilltop Speedway – Marietta, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Limited Sprints

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Randolph County Raceway – Moberley, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ray Tilley Classic

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – David Tarter Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – David Tarter Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – David Tarter Memorial

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – Auto Value Super Sprints

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – American Racing Drivers Club

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship

Saturday June 17, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

All American Speedway – Roseville, CA – Northern California Modified Association

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Wingless Auto Racing

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints

Billings Motorsports Park – Billings, MT – North-American Speed Association / Summer Thunder Series – Northwest Challenge Series

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Sprints on Dirt

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Charleston Raceway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour

Coos Bay Raceway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – Steve King Memorial

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – United Sprint Car Series

Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Hibbing Raceway – Hibbing, MN – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Hibbing Raceway – Hibbing, MN – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Bob Westphal Cup

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Crate Sprint Cars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Limited Sprints

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series

Off Road Speedway – Norfolk, NE – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chuck Amati Classic 68

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Joe Whitcomb Memorial

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints

Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Lites – Butch Walsh Memorial

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Midget Car Series – Butch Walsh Memorial

Sumpter Speedway – Sumpter, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – PA Sprint Series

Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday June 18, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Interstate Racing Association

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Dave Crow Classic

Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Raceway Park – Jefferson, SD – Sprint Series of Nebraska

Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, Oh – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance