Allstar Performance Event List: June 16 – 18, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 16 -18, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday June 16, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek
Billings Motorsports Park – Billings, MT – North-American Speed Association / Summer Thunder Series – Northwest Challenge Series
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars
Dog Hollow Speedway – Brookeville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – United Sprint Car Series
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Texas Sprint Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Legendary Hilltop Speedway – Marietta, OH – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Limited Sprints
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Randolph County Raceway – Moberley, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ray Tilley Classic
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Economy Sprints – David Tarter Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – David Tarter Memorial
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – David Tarter Memorial
Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – Auto Value Super Sprints
Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – American Racing Drivers Club
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship
Saturday June 17, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
All American Speedway – Roseville, CA – Northern California Modified Association
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – Wingless Auto Racing
Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints
Billings Motorsports Park – Billings, MT – North-American Speed Association / Summer Thunder Series – Northwest Challenge Series
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Sprints on Dirt
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Charleston Raceway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Northwest Wingless Tour
Coos Bay Raceway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – United Rebel Sprint Series – Steve King Memorial
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – United Sprint Car Series
Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek
Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / Southern United Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Hibbing Raceway – Hibbing, MN – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Hibbing Raceway – Hibbing, MN – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek
Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Bob Westphal Cup
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Wingless Sprints
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Crate Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Limited Sprints
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series
Off Road Speedway – Norfolk, NE – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chuck Amati Classic 68
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Joe Whitcomb Memorial
Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – Michigan Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Lites – Butch Walsh Memorial
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Midget Car Series – Butch Walsh Memorial
Sumpter Speedway – Sumpter, SC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – PA Sprint Series
Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday June 18, 2017
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Interstate Racing Association
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Dave Crow Classic
Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Raceway Park – Jefferson, SD – Sprint Series of Nebraska
Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, Oh – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance