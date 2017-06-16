Ground Breaking for Bryan Clauson Suite Tower a Smashing Success!

Knoxville, IA, June 14, 2017 – Thursday afternoon’s groundbreaking for the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower located at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum was a smashing success! Over one hundred people attended the ceremony that both celebrated Bryan Clauson’s contributions to the sport, and also dedicated the tower in his name that will house twelve suites high above the Knoxville Raceway in turn two.

The event was held on Clauson’s birthday. The tower is scheduled to be completed before the 2018 race season gets underway at Knoxville Raceway. $1.65 million of the $3.4 million project has already been raised. Donations can be made through the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

A number of speakers took to the microphone including emcee Tony Bokhoven, museum Executive Director Bob Baker, Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch, Marion County Fair Board President Larry Cummings, Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy, Museum President Jeff Savage, Casey’s General Stores founder Don Lamberti, major tower donors Richard and Jennifer Marshall, Bryan’s parents Tim and Diana Clauson, Bryan’s sister Taylor McClean, Bryan’s fiancé Lauren Stewart, Bryan’s Crew Chief and longtime friend Tyler Ransbottom, and Bryan’s Friends and fellow racers Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Jason Johnson.

Also in attendance was Dan Alexander, Bryan’s heart recipient. It was great to have Dan and everyone else present to not only celebrate Bryan’s life and the lives he touched, but to celebrate a structure that will change the very landscape of the Knoxville Raceway for years to come.

After the groundbreaking, lunch was catered by the Rib Shack. The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum would like to thank everyone that was in attendance and watching live on “The Cushion”. Look for the video of the event at www.BCforever.com