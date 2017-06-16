Oswego Speedway Set to Kick Off Summer in Big Way with ‘Grand Prix’ Special, Fireworks on July 1

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 16, 2016) – The weather is continuing to heat up in Central New York and so is the action at Oswego Speedway which will continue on Saturday, July 1.

In the first three events of the 2017 season, two new Novelis Supermodified feature winners and one new Pathfinder Bank SBS feature winner have all been crowned. A Shampine returned to victory lane for the first time since 1982 in the Jim Shampine Memorial. The son of Dave Shullick Sr. picked up his first ever non-wing win at the ‘Steel Palace’ and the championship battles remain tight with Shullick Jr. and Andrew Schartner leading the way heading into the month of July. These storylines have sure made for a busy spring at the ‘Big O.’

The speedway now looks ahead to the summer and it’s upcoming event, set for the first of next month, which will see 110 laps of feature action presented by Oswego D Bus and Holiday Inn Express making for an Independence Day Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ special. Fireworks will conclude all of the action. Also taking place on Saturday, July 1 will be the second Novelis Can Collection of the season as part of the Novelis Fan Can Chase. The Novelis Supermodifieds will go 75-laps while the drivers of Pathfinder Bank SBS will compete in a 35-lap feature event.

New to the track for the first time this season are a pair of drivers expected to join both the Supermodified and SBS fields when July rolls around, as Chris Perley and Alex Hoag have both expressed plans to return to Oswego.

July 1st would be the ‘Rowley Rocket’ Perley’s first time back in non-wing competition since last year’s Budweiser International Classic 200 behind the wheel of the Hawk Jr. Chassis, Vic Miller Racing No. 44 machine.

Hoag, son of former SBS racer Dean Hoag and grandson of the legendary Dutch Hoag, also plans to be back in action throughout the month of July despite remaining very busy throughout the spring wrenching on Quarter Midgets for his son Tanner and daughter Maddy. Both Hoag and Perley will be welcome additions to the SBS and Supermodified fields.

After collecting two victories to begin his first ever run towards an Oswego championship for car owner John Nicotra, ISMA Supermodified shoe Dave Shullick Jr. leads the way atop the Novelis Supermodified points race at the conclusion of the speedway’s spring schedule amongst a tight battle between defending champion Michael Barnes, seven time champion Otto Sitterly, most-recent first time winner Keith Shampine and Supermodified legend Joe Gosek.

Consistent as ever, Dave Cliff continues his march away from the rest of the Pathfinder Bank SBS field driving to three consecutive top five finishes in the first three events of 2017 behind the wheel of the Barbeau Racing No. 50. Andrew Schartner is just 28 points out with his father’s homebuilt racer while first time winner on June 10 Jesse Bearup along with veterans Dalton Doyle and Jack Patrick trail.

Racing on July 1 will kick off a very busy summer stretch for the speedway, with June 17 used as a May rain date and the speedway also on idle June 24 for high school graduation. The speedway will then run four straight shows on July 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd before another off night on July 29 in celebration of Harborfest. Three more action packed events are planned for August before preparation then begins for the 61st Annual ‘Classic Week’ featuring the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds.

July 8th action will feature a 67-lap special for the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series PLUS the return of the Demolition Derby after the races before the Summer Championship commences the following week, July 15th. The $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified and $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS event is set for Saturday, July 22.

Tickets for July 1, Classic Weekend or any of the marquee events on the speedway’s schedule for the remainder of 2017 can be purchased by phoning a box office representative at (315)-342-0646.

For more information on Oswego Speedway be sure to visit www.oswegospeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.