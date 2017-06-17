Hirst Wins David Tarter Memorial

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (June 16, 2017) — Paradise driver Kyle Hirst continues to show his strength when it comes to the David Tarter Memorial. In front of a near capacity crowd, for the third time in five years, Hirst won the 25-lap main event and then proceeded to park his car in turn four to pay tribute to all the fans who sit up there during the Tarter Memorial. “I have to thank the Tarter Family and all the people who help put on this great race,” said Hirst in victory lane. With the win, Hirst pocketed $3500. Earlier in the night, Hirst won the three-lap dash for cash that earned him an extra $300. “It is so nice to see a Gold Cup size crowd here tonight for this race,” said Hirst.

Tonight’s Kyle Larson Racing and Tyler Wolf fast time award winner was Fresno’s Gio Scelzi. The 15-year-old was sensational right out the gate and posted a blistering lap time of 11.181. At one point during the main event he took the lead away from Hirst, but a few laps later, got caught up in slower traffic and gave the lead back. “Tonight, I just got beat by the better driver,” said Scelzi. “I love coming here and overall it was a great night for us.”

Unfortunately for Chase Majdic his night went astray on lap five. Majdic was the early leader but going down the backstretch, Brian Boswell seemed to lose power and try to exit. Majdic got caught up with Boswell and tried to avoid, but spun the car to a stop. Majdic restarted at the rear of the field and did charge back up to a ninth-place finish. The hard charger money was awarded to Brian McGahan Jr. who started the farthest back in 17th spot and finished 13th.

Sean Becker returned to his home track and scored a podium finish. Becker started sixth and finished third. Bud Kaeding is always an added attraction to racing at Chico and finished in the fourth spot. Kalib Henry was competitive all night and finished fifth.

Hirst won the dash for cash sponsored by Autism Awareness. Second was Sean Becker, followed by Scelzi and Kalib Henry. Majdic won the first heat race. Kaeding held off a charging Henry for the win in heat two. Hirst won the third heat race.

Tony Richards won the 20-lap wingless main event. Richards dominated the race. At one point, he held a half lap lead over second place finishing Jake Morgan. Jeremy Wilson was third. Heat race winner Craig Swim finished fourth in the feature. William Fatu finished fifth in his first appearance at Silver Dollar Speedway.

The winged economy sprints had four drivers show up. Scott Gannett swept the nights racing action. Gannett won the heat race and then went on to win the 15-lap feature. Chasing him in both races was Mike Ficklin. Mike Sayre was third. Heartbreak city for Wyatt Brown, who had a mechanical failure sideline him from the main event.

David Tarter Memorial

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, CA

Friday June 16, 2017

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 83JR – Gio Scelzi, 11.181

2. 7 – Kalib Henry, 11.223

3. 83 – Kyle Hirst, 11.334

4. 75 – Sean Becker, 11.378

5. 3C – D.J. Netto, 11.386

6. 22 – Mason Moore, 11.399

7. 31C – Justyn Cox, 11.436

8. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 11.455

9. 92 – Andy Forsberg, 11.502

10. 19 – Chase Majdic, 11.566

11. 7B – Brent Bjork, 11.633

12. 21 – Michael Ing, 11.668

13. 88 – Brad Bumgarner, 11.822

14. 30 – Casey McClain, 11.888

15. 5V – Brian McGahan Jr., 12.030

16. 15 – Brandon Powell, 12.210

17. 28B – Adam Brenton, 12.240

18. 15X – Ryan Souza, 12.397

19. 35 – Lucas Ashe, 12.599

Heat Race #1:

1. 19 – Chase Majdic

2. 83JR – Gio Scelzi

3. 75 – Sean Becker

4. 88 – Brad Bumgarner

5. 35 – Lucas Ashe

6. 15 – Brandon Powell

7. 31C – Justyn Cox

Heat Race #2:

1. 0 – Bud Kaeding

2. 7 – Kalib Henry

3. 3C – D.J. Netto

4. 7B – Brent Bjork

5. 30 – Casey McClain

6. 28B – Adam Brenton

Heat Race #3:

1. 83 – Kyle Hirst

2. 21 – Michael Ing

3. 22 – Mason Moore

4. 92 – Andy Forsberg

5. 15X – Ryan Souza

6. 5V – Brian McGahan Jr.

Dash:

1. 83 – Kyle Hirst

2. 75 – Sean Becker

3. 83JR – Gio Scelzi

4. 7 – Kalib Henry

Feature:

1. 83 – Kyle Hirst

2. 83JR – Gio Scelzi

3. 75 – Sean Becker

4. 0 – Bud Kaeding

5. 7 – Kalib Henry

6. 3C – D.J. Netto

7. 21 – Michael Ing

8. 22 – Mason Moore

9. 19 – Chase Majdic

10. 92 – Andy Forsberg

11. 35 – Lucas Ashe

12. 15X – Ryan Souza

13. 5V – Brian McGahan Jr.

14. 30 – Casey McClain

15. 15 – Brandon Powell

16. 28B – Adam Brenton

17. 88 – Brad Bumgarner

18. 7B – Brent Bjork

19. 31C – Justyn Cox

20. 5 – Brian Boswell

Economy Sprints

Heat Race #1:

1. 28 – Scott Gannett

2. 7 – Mike Ficklin

3. 55 – Mike Sayre

4. 2 – Wyatt Brown

Feature:

1. 28 – Scott Gannett

2. 7 – Mike Ficklin

3. 55 – Mike Sayre

. –

Wingless Sprints. –

Heat Race #1:

1. 9S – Craig Swim

2. 46 – Jeremy Wilson

3. 94 – Tony Richards

4. 42 – Will Fatu

5. 38 – Casey McClain

6. 45 – Jake Morgan

Feature:

1. 94 – Tony Richards

2. 45 – Jake Morgan

3. 46 – Jeremy Wilson

4. 9S – Craig Swim

5. 42 – Will Fatu