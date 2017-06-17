Sneeringer Wins at Trail-Way

From Kalida Landis

HANOVER, Pa. (June 16, 2017) — Spring Grove’s Isaac Sneeringer took the lead from his fourth starting spot in the opening lap and led every lap of Friday night’s 25-lap “358” sprint car feature at Trail-Way Speedway.

And he did it in impressive fashion, crossing in a non-stop time of six minutes, seven point 94 seconds and lapping all but two other cars in the process.

“When you have good cars behind you, you can’t let up,” said Sneeringer upon exiting the ATI Worldwide Logistics #19Z in victory lane, “But she started overheating and I don’ know how many more laps it would have gone.”

Once it got started, the race went non-stop. But there were two earlier attempts to start the race. On the initial start, Dwight Leppo (driving the Shai Morris #15s) and Cody Fletcher made contact in turns one and two, with Fletcher taken off on a wrecker. Last week’s winner David Holbrook also pulled into the infield and retired for the night. On the second attempt to start the race, T.J. DeHaven flipped exiting turn two but was unimjured.

Although Sneeringer led every lap, there was a race-long battle for second between J.B. Cunningham and Steve Owings, with Owings nipping Cunningham at the line. In the end, they were the only three cars to finish on the lead lap.

Crossing fourth and fifth one lap down were Joe Trone, Jr. and Zach Euculano.

Heats for the 11 sprint cars were won by Leppo and Hobrook.

Australia’s Hayden Pascoe scored his first Trail-Way win in the 20-lap Central PA Legends feature. He started on the pole, led the first lap, then chased Scott Houdeshell for the next 13 laps before reclaiming the lead for good on lap 15. Houdeshell settled for second a half-carlength behind, with Bill Diehl, Travis Mc Clelland, and 12th-starting Mason Chaney rounding out the top five.

Qualifiers for the 18 Legends were won by Diehl and the other Australian in the field Dan Morris. Morris spun the backstretch of lap 13 while running third in the feature and finished 11th.

Jeremy Stremmel won both the heat race and feature event for the eight street stocks on hand.

Mike Walls led the first lap but came to a stop in turn four of lap two, handing the lead to Stremmel. Shortly thereafter, Brian Walls joined the chase, and was actually scored the leader of laps 13 through 15. Stremmel reclaimed the lead on lap 16, and the two got together while racing for the lead in turn two of lap 17. Walls suffered a flat tire and dropped from the field.

In the end, only three cars finished the race, with last week’s winner Michael Goodwin piloting an ill-handling race car to second and Aaron Beard third.

Terry Hartlaub won his first of the year in the non-stop 15-lap limited stock feature. Cody Klinedinst led the first two laps and finished a close second, with Jason Chronister, Robbie Carroll, and Jeff Foster completing the top five.

Heats for the 22 limited stocks were won by Roy Denike, Klinedinst, and Justin Wagaman.

Next Friday, June 23, 2017, Trail-Way Speedway will be back in action with the 358 Sprints, Mason Dixon 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, Limited Stocks and Vintage Cars (Les Coghill Memorial).

HOOSIER TIRE MID-ATLANTIC 358 SPRINT CARS

FEATURE (25 Laps) – 1. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer, [4]; 2. 35-Steve Owings, [6]; 3. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [1]; 4. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [5]; 5. 10-Zach Euculano, [8]; 6. 3-Chris Priar, [9]; 7. 10T-Brody Treaster, [10]; 8. (DNF) 15S-Dwight Leppo, [3]; 9. (DNF) 74-T. J. DeHaven, [2]; 10. (DNF) 77-David Holbrook, [11]; 11. (DNF) 66A-Cody Fletcher, [7]. Time – 6:07.94

Lap Leaders: Isaac Sneeringer (1-25)

358 Sprint Heat 1 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 15S-Dwight Leppo, [2]; 2. 74-T. J. DeHaven, [1]; 3. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer, [3]; 4. 35-Steve Owings, [4]; 5. 10-Zach Euculano, [6]; 6. 10T-Brody Treaster, [5]. Time – 2:29.56

358 Sprint Heat 2 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 77-David Holbrook, [4]; 2. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [2]; 3. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [3]; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [5]; 5. 3-Chris Priar, [1]. Time – 2:27.46

CENTRAL PA LEGENDS

FEATURE (20 Laps) – 1. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe, [1]; 2. 5-Scott Houdeshell, [2]; 3. 53-Bill Diehl, [4]; 4. 51-Travis Mc Clelland, [5]; 5. 8CR-Mason Chaney, [12]; 6. 83-Jason Gastley, [6]; 7. 18-Chris Transeau, [14]; 8. 58Z-Zachary Settle, [16]; 9. 9-Rick Hartwig, [7]; 10. 8-Robert Shaw, [9]; 11. 59-Dan Morris, [3]; 12. 30-Alex Robinson, [13]; 13. 48X-Benjamin Goldsmith, [17]; 14. (DNF) 14W-Stephen Wurtzer, [18]; 15. (DNF) 18J-Jorje Anna Sweger, [11]; 16. (DNF) 85-Chad Earnst, [8]; 17. (DNF) 15H-Harlon Leppo, [10]; 18. (DNF) 66-Trent Yoder, [15]. No time.

Lap Leaders: Hayden Pascoe (1), Scott Houdeshell (2-14), Hayden Pascoe (15-20)

Legend Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 53-Bill Diehl, [8]; 2. 5-Scott Houdeshell, [3]; 3. 51-Travis Mc Clelland, [2]; 4. 9-Rick Hartwig, [5]; 5. 8-Robert Shaw, [4]; 6. 18J-Jorje Anna Sweger, [1]; 7. 30-Alex Robinson, [6]; 8. 66-Trent Yoder, [7]; 9. 48X-Benjamin Goldsmith, [9]. Time – 2:40.84

Legend Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 59-Dan Morris, [1]; 2. 3AU-Hayden Pascoe, [5]; 3. 83-Jason Gastley, [2]; 4. 85-Chad Earnst, [4]; 5. 15H-Harlon Leppo, [6]; 6. 8CR-Mason Chaney, [7]; 7. 18-Chris Transeau, [8]; 8. 58Z-Zachary Settle, [3]; 9. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer, [9]. Time – 2:38.94

STREET STOCKS

FEATURE (20 Laps) – 1. 51-Jeremy Stremmel, [1]; 2. 33-Michael Goodwin, [9]; 3. 60-Aaron Beard, [6]; 4. (DNF) 2W-Brian Walls, [3]; 5. (DNF) 94M-Zach Myers, [7]; 6. (DNF) 94-Dalton Myers, [4]; 7. (DNF) 1W-Mike Walls, [2]; 8. (DNF) 1J-Eric Johnson, [5]; 9. (DNF) 8-John Wright, [8]. No time.

Lap Leaders: Mike Walls (1), Jeremy Stremmel (2-12), Brian Walls (13-15), Jeremy Stremmel (16-20)

Street Stock Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 51-Jeremy Stremmel, [4]; 2. 1W-Mike Walls, [1]; 3. 2W-Brian Walls, [3]; 4. 94-Dalton Myers, [5]; 5. 1J-Eric Johnson, [2]; 6. 60-Aaron Beard, [7]; 7. 94M-Zach Myers, [8]; 8. 33-Michael Goodwin, [6]; 9. 8-John Wright, [9]. Time – 2:45.44

LIMITED STOCKS

FEATURE (15 Laps) – 1. 92-Terry Hartlaub, [4]; 2. 99-Cody Klinedinst, [2]; 3. 38-Jason Chronister, [5]; 4. 69-Robbie Carroll, [7]; 5. 32-Jeff Foster, [8]; 6. 30-Justin Wagaman, [12]; 7. 16-Julio Perez, [6]; 8. 64-Charles Millender, [3]; 9. 47-Travis Brown, [10]; 10. 19R-Roy Denike, [1]; 11. 47X-Justin Oberlin, [9]; 12. 22-Chad Martin, [11]; 13. 86-Tom Spangler, [14]; 14. 55-Shawn Snell, [15]; 15. 7-Jake Jones, [17]; 16. 46-Joshua Spangler, [13]; 17. 3-Chelsea Weaver, [21]; 18. 19-Scott Inskeep, [19]; 19. 8-Roger Rhodes III, [18]; 20. 77-Justin Mong, [22]; 21. (DNF) 25-Zachary Baldwin, [16]; 22. (DNF) 6-Matt Worley, [20]. Time – 5:26.69

Lap Leaders: Cody Klinedinst (1-2), Terry Hartlaub (3-15)

Limited Stock Heat 1 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 19R-Roy Denike, [1]; 2. 64-Charles Millender, [6]; 3. 16-Julio Perez, [8]; 4. 47X-Justin Oberlin, [3]; 5. 46-Joshua Spangler, [4]; 6. 25-Zachary Baldwin, [7]; 7. 19-Scott Inskeep, [5]; 8. 77-Justin Mong, [2]. Time – 2:14.78

Limited Stock Heat 2 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 99-Cody Klinedinst, [2]; 2. 92-Terry Hartlaub, [4]; 3. 69-Robbie Carroll, [3]; 4. 47-Travis Brown, [7]; 5. 86-Tom Spangler, [5]; 6. 7-Jake Jones, [6]; 7. (DNF) 6-Matt Worley, [1]. Time – 2:09.06

Limited Stock Heat 3 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 30-Justin Wagaman, [2]; 2. 38-Jason Chronister, [3]; 3. 32-Jeff Foster, [5]; 4. 22-Chad Martin, [4]; 5. 55-Shawn Snell, [7]; 6. 8-Roger Rhodes III, [1]; 7. (DNF) 3-Chelsea Weaver, [6]. Time – 2:09.91