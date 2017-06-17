Tim Shaffer Dominates Speedweek Feature at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 17, 2017) — Shaffer won the second night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek Saturday night at Eldora Speedway in dominating fashion. Shaffer took off from the front row and was never seriously challenged during the 30-lap affair.

Even with multiple restarts and a pair of rain delays could not slow down Shaffer in route to the victory. Shaffer was also the fast qualifier, heat race winner, and dash victor to pull off the clean sweep of the program.

Rico Abreu and Travis Philo rounded out the podium.