Battleground Glory Goes To Kulhanek In ASCS Gulf South/SOS Matchup

By Bryan Hulbert

HIGHLANDS, Texas (June 17, 2017) Parking it for the third time in 2017 with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, Ray Allen Kulhanek picked up the “W” at Battleground Speedway on Saturday night as the Gulf South Region finished off a weekend showdown with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints.

Ray Allen’s 25 career victory with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, and first with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints, the five time series champion was joined on the podium by John Carney II and Tommy Bryant, who came from the 10th starting spot.

Jacob Lucas from seventh crossed fourth with Scottie McDonald, from the B-Main, moving up 10 spots to secure fifth.

Tennessee’s Brandon Hanks was sixth with Michael Miller seventh. Paul Solomon eighth was trailed by Chris Solomon who started 14th. Florida’s Nick Snyder made up the top-ten.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is back in action on June 14 at Bronco Motor Speedway and July 15 at Battleground Speedway. Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints hit the track again with three nights during Independence Day Weekend with Hattiesburg Speedway on June 30, followed by Pike County Speedway on July 1 and Southern Raceway on July 2.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region vs. ASCS/SOS

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, Texas

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Car Count: 27

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Paul Solomon, [4]; 2. 17-Channin Tankersley, [5]; 3. 116-Nick Snyder, [6]; 4. 4M-Michael Miller, [7]; 5. 21-Butch David, [2]; 6. 00-Tristan Lee, [1]; 7. 52-Cody Karl, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas, [4]; 2. 1-Randy Allen, [1]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant, [5]; 4. 83-Chris Solomon, [6]; 5. 88X-Brandon Blenden, [2]; 6. F13-Cody Barksdale, [3]; 7. 11-Jerry Cox, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]; 2. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [4]; 3. 66-J.J. Simmons, [5]; 4. 12-Scott Smith, [6]; 5. 93-Chris Sweeney, [2]; 6. 30-Steven Kirschner Jr, [1]; 7. 02-Harry Yerrington, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Zane Lawrence, [4]; 2. 11X-John Carney II, [5]; 3. 84-Brandon Hanks, [6]; 4. 88-Scottie McDonald, [3]; 5. 9-Lane Whittington, [2]; 6. 48-Cody Stacy, [1]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 88-Scottie McDonald, [2]; 2. 12-Scott Smith, [1]; 3. 21-Butch David, [3]; 4. 93-Chris Sweeney, [5]; 5. 9-Lane Whittington, [6]; 6. 88X-Brandon Blenden, [4]; 7. 52-Cody Karl, [13]; 8. 30-Steven Kirschner Jr, [11]; 9. 11-Jerry Cox, [8]; 10. 00-Tristan Lee, [10]; 11. 02-Harry Yerrington, [9]; 12. F13-Cody Barksdale, [7]; 13. 48-Cody Stacy, [12]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [1]; 2. 11X-John Carney II, [4]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant, [10]; 4. 57-Jacob Lucas, [7]; 5. 88-Scottie McDonald, [15]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks, [9]; 7. 4M-Michael Miller, [12]; 8. 7A-Paul Solomon, [5]; 9. 83-Chris Solomon, [14]; 10. 116-Nick Snyder, [6]; 11. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]; 12. 66-J.J. Simmons, [11]; 13. 1-Randy Allen, [13]; 14. 9-Lane Whittington, [19]; 15. 93-Chris Sweeney, [18]; 16. 88X-Brandon Blenden, [20]; 17. 21-Butch David, [17]; 18. 12-Scott Smith, [16]; 19. 17-Channin Tankersley, [8]; (DQ) 76-Zane Lawrence, [2]