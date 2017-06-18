Bundy Wins at Skagit

By Caleb Hart

James Bundy collected his first win on the season in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints. Starting fourth, Bundy worked his way to second on the field quickly while giving chase to race leader Bill Rude. As the pair began weaving through traffic, Bundy found space underneath Rude in turn two on lap 15 to pick up the lead. The lone caution of the race came for Steve Parker just a few laps later, and on the ensuing restart, James would haul off and run away to pickup the victory. Rude collected a season best second with point leader Kelsey Carpenter finishing third. Rude, Ashleigh Johnson and Bailey Sucich won the heats.

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints

Heat 1 – Bill Rude, James Bundy, Kelsey Carpenter, Brett McGhie, Cale Brooke, Cory Swatzina

Heat 2 – Ashleigh Johnson, Steve Parker, Paul Burdick, Adam Hinds, Rick Hinds, Ryan Cully

Heat 3 – Bailey Sucich, Derek Roberts, Brian Kirkpatrick, Julian Fuentes, Michael Hodel, Devin Barnes

Main – James Bundy, Rude, Carpenter, Johnson, Roberts, Sucich, A Hinds, McGhie, Kirkpatrick, Swatzina, Hodel, Barnes, Burdick, Fuentes, Cully, R Hinds, Parker

Lap Leaders – Rude 1-14 Bundy 15-25