Chase Johnson Wins King of the West Feature at Petaluma

Posted on June 18, 2017

Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday June 17, 2017

Feature:
1. 68 – Chase Johnson
2. 0 – Bud Kaeding
3. 69 – Jamie Veal
4. 20 – Cory Eliason
5. 83jr – Gio Scelzi
6. 92 – Andy Forsberg
7. 3c – DJ Netto
8. 26 – Billy Aton
9. 98 – Sean Watts
10. 25 – Bobby McMahan
11. 29r – Riley Matson
12. 19 – Chase Madjic
13. 12 – Jarrett Soares
14. 7 – Brent Bjork
15. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
16. 12j – John Clark
17. 5 – Brian Boswell
18. 18 – Jenna Frazier
19. 44 – Geoff Ensign
20. 91ri – Eli Deshaies
21. 95 – Jason Paniagua
22. 3 – Bill Cornwell

