Chase Johnson Wins King of the West Feature at Petaluma
Fujitsu King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday June 17, 2017
Feature:
1. 68 – Chase Johnson
2. 0 – Bud Kaeding
3. 69 – Jamie Veal
4. 20 – Cory Eliason
5. 83jr – Gio Scelzi
6. 92 – Andy Forsberg
7. 3c – DJ Netto
8. 26 – Billy Aton
9. 98 – Sean Watts
10. 25 – Bobby McMahan
11. 29r – Riley Matson
12. 19 – Chase Madjic
13. 12 – Jarrett Soares
14. 7 – Brent Bjork
15. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
16. 12j – John Clark
17. 5 – Brian Boswell
18. 18 – Jenna Frazier
19. 44 – Geoff Ensign
20. 91ri – Eli Deshaies
21. 95 – Jason Paniagua
22. 3 – Bill Cornwell