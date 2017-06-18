Jesse Love Wins USAC Speed2 Main at Bakersfield

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2017 – Bakersfield, California – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Tom Paterson, 9, Paterson-15.943; 2. Johnny Nichols, 20, USW-16.149; 3. Adam Lemke, 41, Lemke-16.172; 4. Annie Breidinger, 15, Breidinger-16.355; 5. Jesse Love IV, 38, Love-16.432; 6. Wally Pankratz, 98, Pankratz-16.451; 7. Tres VanDyne, 37, Pankratz-16.531; 8. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-16.716; 9. David Prickett, 6, Holmes-20.629; 10. Ariel Biggs, 11R, Biggs-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Paterson, 2. Prickett, 3. Love, 4. Lemke, 5. VanDyne. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. A.Breidinger, 2. Nichols, 3. Biggs, 4. W.Pankratz, 5. Brannon. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Jesse Love IV, 2. Annie Breidinger, 3. Tom Paterson, 4. Adam Lemke, 5. Johnny Nichols, 6. Tres VanDyne, 7. Blake Brannon, 8. Wally Pankratz, 9. David Prickett. NT (Ariel Biggs, #11R, disqualified for failing to pass post-race technical inspection).

—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Love.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Paterson-298, 2-Lemke-286, 3-Love-285, 4-A.Breidinger-277, 5-Brannon-239, 6-Antonia Boscacci-82, 7-Joel Rayborne-67, 8-Prickett-61, 9-Johnny Nichols & Cody Jessop-60.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-606, 2-A.Breidinger-563, 3-Paterson-549, 4-Lemke-505, 5-Brannon-460, 6-Toni Breidinger-317, 7-Antonia Boscacci-288, 8-Nichols-235, 9-Joey Iest-193, 10-Cody Jessop-171.