McDERMAND EDGES MORLEY IN A SPOON RIVER THRILLER!

Canton, IL……..Chase McDermand of Springfield, Ill. won a thriller Saturday night at Spoon River Speedway as he edged out Dillon Morley in a photo-finish to take the 20-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget feature. Jeremy Hull was third ahead of Robby McQuinn and Shane Morgan.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS:June 17, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 3. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn), 4. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 5. Jim Picardi (#15s Morgan), 6. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 3. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 4. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 5. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 6. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold). NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Jeremy Hull, 4. Robby McQuinn, 5. Shane Morgan, 6. Broc Hunnell, 7. Jeff Mallonee, 8. Ryan Mangold, 9. Jacob Sollenberger, 10. Adam Taylor, 11. Jim Picardi, 12. Gedd Ross. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Taylor, Laps 12-20 McDermand.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-529, 2-Taylor-520, 3-Hull-486, 4-McDermand-467, 5-Ross-393, 6-Tyson Hart-377, 7-Sollenberger-363, 8-Hunnell-331, 9-Mallonee-291, 10-Kurt Mueller-284.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: June 18 – Burlington, IA – 34 Raceway