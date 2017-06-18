Rilat Records Inaugural Northwest Challenge Series Win at BMP Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BILLINGS, Mont. (June 17, 2017) – Travis Rilat captured the inaugural Northwest Challenge Series event on Saturday evening during the Harvey Ostermiller Special at BMP Speedway.

Rilat led the final 19 laps of the 25-lap main event to score the victory with the series, which is a co-sanctioned series featuring the NSA Series, which serves Montana and Western Canada, and the Washington-based Summer Thunder Sprint Series.

Rilat started the 360ci winged sprint car main event on the inside of the third row. Polesitter Trever Kirkland led the first six laps before Rilat took the lead. A pair of cautions bunched the field together for restarts, but Rilat maintained the lead to garner his second straight win in the state of Montana.

Casey Adams maneuvered from seventh to second place with Kelly Miller rounding out the podium. David Hoiness advanced from ninth to fourth place and Kirkland finished fifth.

NORTHWEST CHALLENGE SERIES

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39C-Travis Rilat (5); 2. 12-Casey Adams (7); 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller (4); 4. 27DD-David Hoiness (9); 5. 37-Trever Kirkland (1); 6. 9-Sean MacDonell (6); 7. 24M-Rich Martin (3); 8. 33-Robert DeHaan (10); 9. 00-Roger Cummings (12); 10. 3-Jordan Milne (11); 11. 97-Matthew Dusseault (14); 12. (DNF) 33X-Lance Dehaan (8); 13. (DNF) 16-David Miller (2); 14. (DNF) 4-Bill Carey (13).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller (3); 2. 16-David Miller (4); 3. 9-Sean MacDonell (5); 4. 33-Robert DeHaan (2); 5. 33X-Lance Dehaan (7); 6. (DNF) 3-Jordan Milne (6); (DNS) 97-Matthew Dusseault.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland (2); 2. 39C-Travis Rilat (3); 3. 27DD-David Hoiness (1); 4. 24M-Rich Martin (4); 5. 12-Casey Adams (6); 6. 00-Roger Cummings (5); 7. 4-Bill Carey (7).

Miller and Kirkland were the heat race winners.