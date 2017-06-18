Tyler Reeser Gets Second Susquehanna 305 Win

By Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, PA…6/17/17

Tyler Reeser became the first repeat winner in Freedmont® Mortgage Lending PASS/IMCA Sprint car action Saturday night at Susquehanna Speedway.

The Orwigsburg racer started second and wired the 20 lap distance to pick up his second win of the season at the York Haven oval.

Reeser, who won the Jim Strausbaugh Bald Hill Shootout back in April had no trouble in scoring his latest victory as he took the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Ganoe, Kyle Craker, Colby Dice and 10th starting Zach Newlin.

Ken Duke, Jr. rode home sixth ahead of 14th starter Dave Grube, Stephanie Dodson, Jared Zionkowski and Ian Detweiler.

Reeser, Newlin and Duke were heat race winners for the 21-305 Sprints pitside.

Manchester’s Randy Christine, Jr. strengthened his track point lead with this third feature win of the season in the Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Model feature.

Staring sixth, the defending track champion drove by Sam Gallagher on the ninth lap and never looked back in taking the win over Charles Potts, Gallagher, 10th starting Ben Whitaker and Justin Ehrhart with Daulton Bigler, Sean Merkel, Artwerks Hard Charger Brad Shank (up from 15th), Matt Murphy and Sam Rial rounding out the top ten.

Eric Hohol and Cameron Benyou won heats with 16 late models on hand.

Division sponsor Craig Morgan kept the different winner streak alive in the Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock feature as the Halifax racer became the seventh different winner in as many races.

Morgan, who started fourth, took the lead from Kevin Sigler on the third lap and stayed out front to pick up that first win of the year ahead of Mike Potts, Eric Tripp, Jim Palm and Matt Adams with Jimmy Combs, Kyle Saylor, Sigler, Artwerks Hard Charger Dalton Frye (who started 18th) and Randy Zechman completing the top ten finishers.

Sigler and Combs were heat race winners for the 20 street stocks.

Lucas Montgomery was the fifth and final leader in the 20-lap ServiceMaster Clean Central PA Legends feature as he picked up his first win of the season.

Scott Houdeshell, Mason Chaney and Dan Morris all took turns at leading the feature before seventh starting Montgomery gained control on the 12th lap and held on despite a lap 18 yellow flag.

He became the third different Legends winner this season at Susky in taking the win over Hayden Pascoe, Triple T Camp Hard Charger Travis Perry who started 10th, Chaney and Houdeshell.

Completing the top ten were Scott Smith, Bill Diehl, Chandler Pagnetta, Chad Earnst and Greg Burd.

Montgomery, Pascoe and Chaney won heats for the 30 car Legend field with Rick Hartwig taking the consolation win.

Susquehanna Speedway returns to action Saturday night, June 24 on Rock-It Pizza Five Dollar Grandstands Night at the speedway. On the card for the Fan Appreciation Night will be the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman, Bernheiesel Race Cars 358 Late Models, Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock and the Superior Homes Extreme Stocks. The makeup feature for the Extreme Stocks, that was lost to curfew on June 10 will also be on the program. Race time is 7PM.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 6/17/17

FREEDMONT® MORTGAGE LENDING PASS/ IMCA 305 SPRINTS (20 Laps):

1) 5T Tyler Reeser, 2) 0 Kyle Ganoe, 3) 14 Kyle Craker, 4) 17A Colby Dice, 5) 11z Zach Newlin, 6) 67 Ken Duke Jr., 7) 3D Dave Grube, 8) 20 Stephanie Dodson, 9) 41z Jared Zionkowski, 10) 18 Ian Detweiler, 11) 77 Andrew Hake, 12) 92 Alex Potosky, 13) 8 Nick Sweigart, 14) 93 Stephen Kothe, 15) 2 Erin Statler, 16) 69K Kassidy Kreitz, 17) 9c Darren Miller, 18) 86 Garry Bryson, 19) 83 Billy Ney.

Did Not Start: 669 Brandon McGough, 36 Jaremi Hanson