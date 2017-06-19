Capitol Renegade United Racing Club Returns to Action

The Capitol Renegade United Racing Club will return to action this weekend when the series heads to the Big Diamond Speedway. Last year the #63 of Josh Weller parked it in victory lane at the end of the night after a great battle with Mark Smith that had the crowd on their feet for laps.

The last time the Club visited the speedway in late April the wings were off for the first time in over 20 years. Mr. Twister put one a show that night and the #15 car ended up in victory lane after putting on a clinic for 25 laps.

This weekend look for all the stars in cars to be in attendance. Can Weller get back into victory lane, can Bitner park it with a wing on this time, will you see multi time URC champions Davie Franek or Curt Michael pick up the win or will a there be a first-time winner with Justin Whittall, Brett Michalski or Adam Carberry. Only one way to find out be there Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway

Gates open at 5:30pm

Racing 8:15pm

Kids 12 and under and active military with ID are free.

General admission is $22.