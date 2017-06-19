Jackson Motorplex Showcasing Five Divisions During Full Tilt Performance Night and South Dakota Night This Friday

Inside Line Promotions



JACKSON, Minn. (June 19, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes the return of the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store this Friday during Full Tilt Performance Night and South Dakota Night.

The 410ci winged sprint car class will be joined by Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks.

Mark Dobmeier enters this weekend with a slim four-point lead in the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store championship standings over Kerry Madsen with Brian Brown and Ian Madsen tied for third – only 14 points behind Dobmeier.

Kerry Madsen is the lone driver to win multiple races as he has captured two of the five A Mains at the half-mile oval this season. Brown, Ian Madsen and Brad Sweet, who claimed the famed AGCO Jackson Nationals earlier this month, have also scored victories.

Friday night will also offer the DeBerg Concrete 410 Challenge, in which any driver who starts the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store main event further back than eighth and finishes in the top three will receive bonus money.

Kaleb Johnson holds a 15-point lead in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints standings. Trevor Serbus ranks second with Dusty Ballenger tied with Colin Smith for third – only 18 points out of the lead.

Ballenger is the only driver to record multiple wins in the class. Johnson, Bruce Anderson, Brady Forbrook and Ben Woods have also visited Victory Lane this season.

Kelly Shryock leads the Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods standings by a dozen points over Mat Hollerich with Jay Noteboom only 14 points behind Shryock.

Hollerich, Noteboom and Brandon Beckendorf have each garnered a feature triumph this year.

The top-five drivers in the Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods are separated by only seven points. Jason Andrews leads with Dan Paplow two points out of the top spot. Kyle Steuber is one point behind Paplow, who, along with Matthew Looft and Dustin Wiederhoeft, has recorded a victory this season.

D.J. Clinton holds a one-point advantage over Justin Luinenburg in the Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks standings with Ben Peterson only three points out of the top spot.

Luinenburg leads the way with two wins and Clinton was victorious during the only other race.

The pits will open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. this Friday. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors ages 62 and older and $10 for students ages 13 to 18. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Pit passes are $30.

Local Casey’s General Stores have $5 off coupons and anyone from South Dakota who presents a valid ID gets in free.

For fans unable to attend the event, Speed Shift TV will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com.

Friday featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks

