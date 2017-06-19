Jonathan Allard Triumphs In Return to Racing In California

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting an opportunity to compete in his native California for the first time in 2017, Jonathan Allard took full advantage and parked the Rod Tiner Racing No. 83SA in victory lane on Saturday night in Antioch, CA with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

“I can’t thank Rodney enough for giving me a chancel to fill in for the night for Cory Eliason,” Jonathan Allard said. “The guys worked hard all night long, and took advantage of an early open red to put us in position to grab the win.”

With 29 cars checked in at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility, Allard would time in ninth fastest overall in time trials, and fourth fastest in his group which lined him up on the pole of his heat race.

Finishing second in his heat, Allard would earn a spot in the Dash where his charge from eighth to finish in the third spot and line up for the scheduled 40-lap feature event in the second row.

The bulk of the feature event would be mired by cautions and red flags, but during the green flag laps, Allard would find him self in the second spot and chasing after series point leader, Kyle Hirst. Following an open red flag on the 20th lap, Allard would begin to apply serious pressure to Hirst as they would quickly get into traffic.

Hirst would get bottled up behind a slower car, and Allard would shoot under him and take the top spot before another stoppage came on the 23rd marker. With time becoming a factory with the stoppages, Allard would fend off Hirst during the final two green flag laps as the race would be checkered on the 25th lap and at the state mandated 11pm curfew and it would be Allard celebrating the win.

“Rod Tiner has been a mentor of sorts to me over the years, so it was great to work with him again,” Allard added. “To win in a car that honors my brother as well with SA attached to the number is also pretty special to say the least.”

Allard would like to thank Walker Performance Filtration, ButlerBuilt, King Racing Products, BR Motorsports, Red Line Oil, KSE Racing Products, NGK Spark Plugs, FK Rod Ends, Hunt Magnetos, Longacre Products, RCM Design, Ti64, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, AL Driveline, and Hoosier Tire for their support.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1.

ON TAP: Allard is unsure when his next race will be for sure at this time as he continues to try and put something together for the Summer months.

