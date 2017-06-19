NCRA Announces $4000 to win for Sprints During Hutch Grand Nationals!

By David Smith Jr

Park City, Kansas – June 19, 2017 – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products announced Monday that the 61st Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races presented by Midwest Super Store will pay the series sprint car division $4000 to win and $$400 to start on championship Saturday night, July 15, 2017.

It will all kick off on Friday night, July 14, with double heat races and points accumulated tailed to set up the line-ups for championship Saturday night’s consolation and feature finale. Drivers must compete both nights for full pay and if competing on Saturday night only, will be paid half the purse.

The annual Hutchinson Grand Nationals is the high-light on the series schedule that takes place atop the famed half mile oval on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Pit gates will open both Friday and Saturday night at 4:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time.

There will be an open practice session for all Hutch Nationals competitors on Thursday night, July 13, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

More information on this and all other events pertaining to the historic Hutch Nationals, check out the series official website www.racencra.com and the Hutchinson Grand Nationals facebook page: Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races.

Below is the official championship Saturday payout for the NCRA Sprint Car Series:

1) $4000, 2) $2500, 3) $2000, 4) $1500, 5) $1000, 6) $800, 7) $700, 8) $600, 9-13) $500, 14-18) $450, 19-24) $400