Rilat Nets Second Straight Sprint Car Win in Montana

Inside Line Promotions

BILLINGS, Mont. (June 19, 2017) – Travis Rilat earned his second straight win driving for Richard Saumure in the state of Montana last Saturday when the duo captured the inaugural Northwest Challenge Series event at BMP Speedway.

Rilat opened the night by advancing from third to second place in a heat race. That locked him into the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 5 to start the 25-lap main event on the inside of the third row.

“We had a great car all night and I knew from the drop of the green flag we’d be a contender,” he said. “We worked our way into the lead by Lap 7 and checked out from there.”

A pair of cautions bunched the field together, but Rilat kept his challengers at bay en route to the victory.

“It was great to get our first win during our first weekend at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls last month and to back up that performance by winning during our debut at BMP Speedway in Billings was very rewarding,” he said. “Every time I get in the No. 39c car I feel like we have a shot to win.”

Rilat, who faced mechanical problems in his own sprint car last Tuesday during a Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Speedweek event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, will pilot Saumure’s race car again this weekend during the famed 46th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup.

The marquee event is Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

Rilat and Saumure have enjoyed a lot of success at the high-banked oval the past few seasons. They have earned eight podium finishes and 18 top 10s during 25 races at the track since the start of the 2013 season.

Additionally, Rilat claimed a Dirt Cup preliminary triumph in 2006 and 2012 when the event hosted 410ci winged sprint cars.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Heat race: DNF (5); B Main: DNS (-).

June 17 – BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont. – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s, 10 top 15s, 11 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash., for the 46 th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.TravisRilat.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TravisRilat29

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carlan Services

Established in 1997, Carlan Services operates an environmental cleanup business that transports contaminated and other materials as well as a variety of other services. For more information, visit http://www.Carlan.com.

“They do so much stuff I can’t even keep up,” Rilat said. “They are one of the major sponsors and we’re grateful for all of the help they provide.”

Rilat would also like to thank Xtreme Oilfield Technology, Shark Racing Engines, Northern Provincial Pipelines, Matt’s Oilfield Services, TriJet Manufacturing Services, Northern Lights Welding, Camex VP, Rob Wright Building Supplies, Scott Safety, Max Fuel, Jaron Water Hauling, Maxim, Factory Kahne, HRP, Ti22, Weld Wheels, Ben Cook Racing and Smiley’s Racing Products among others for their continued support on Richard Saumure’s No. 39c Maxim.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.