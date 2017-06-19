Stafford Motor Speedway Next Stop for Triple Crown Championship Series this Friday

By Dan Kapuscinski

OSWEGO, NY (June 19, 2017) – The Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified racing presented by ASI Racewear will next head to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT for round number four of the overall championship and the second ISMA event on the tour.

The winged warriors of the International Supermodified Association will be making their first trip to Stafford since June of 2013, when Mike Lichty drove to victory lane.

The return to Stafford will offer TCCS drivers and teams an opportunity to score more points in their overall run for the Triple Crown title, which will pay nearly $30,000 in prize money following the Star Speedway Classic in September. The Friday night special will be the last opportunity for drivers to score wing points in the series before the tour heads to Sandusky Speedway in Ohio for Hy-Miler weekend July 28-29.

Dave Shullick Jr., the two-time and defending ISMA Supermodified champion, currently leads the Bentley Warren Driver of the Year standings for the TCCS, with two wins on the year coming in non-wing action at Oswego Speedway driving for John Nicotra Racing.

Shullick will be back aboard his usual ISMA mount this Friday, wheeling the Bodnar Motorsports No. 95.

Oswego Speedway non-wing regular Tim Snyder currently sits second in the TCCS driver points following a very consistent start to the season, and is expected to make the trip to Stafford to try and better his 15th place effort at Lancaster earlier this month.

Otto Sitterly is third in points and will continue as a Bodnar Motorsports teammate with Shullick, with Joe Gosek and Dave Danzer finishing the top five in the standings after three TCCS races this season.

Snyder continues his stellar season to this point as the leader of the current TCCS Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year championship, with the Snyder Racing No. 0 currently standing as the top cross over Supermodified, running both wing and non-wing this year.

The standings at the top of the Supermodified of the Year championship are tight with the Gosek Racing No. 00 only 12-points behind in second and the Danzer Racing No. 52 in third, just 17-points shy of the top spot.

The Morton Racing No. 70 and Gruel Racing No. 50 Supermodifieds round out the top five in points heading to Stafford.

Following Stafford on Friday the TCCS tour will return to Oswego Speedway on Saturday, July 1 for the 75-lap non-wing Novelis Supermodified Independence Weekend Grand Prix. The Grand Prix will be the third stop of the season for the TCCS at Oswego, and the final single point event of the non-wing portion of the tour.



The final two non-wing shows will be double point specials with the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified taking place on Saturday, July 22 and of course the $15,000 to win Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 3.

For more information on the event visit ISMA at www.ismasupers.com or Stafford Speedway at www.staffordmotorspeedway.com.



Bentley Warren Driver of the Year Standings: (as of June 10)

1. Dave Shullick Jr. – 278**

2. Tim Snyder – 227

3. Otto Sitterly – 221

4. Joe Gosek – 215

5. Dave Danzer – 206

6. Dave McKnight – 194

7. Dave Gruel – 187

8. Michael Muldoon – 185

9. Jeff Abold – 156

10. Keith Shampine – 151

11. Joey Payne – 149

12. Tim Jedrzejek – 147

13. Howard Page – 129

14. Chris Perley – 74

Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year Standings: (as of June 10)

1. 0 Snyder Racing – 227

2. 00 Gosek Racing – 215

3. 52 Danzer Racing – 210

4. 70 Morton Racing – 194

5. 50 Gruel Racing – 187

6. 15 Muldoon Racing – 185

7. 05 Team Abold Racing – 156

8. 55 Osetek Racing – 151

9. 14 Penix Racing – 149

10. 18 Page Racing – 129

11. 11 Miller Racing – 74

Bentley Warren Driver of the Year Roster: (As of June 3)

Otto Sitterly (Nicotra No. 7, Bodnar No. 96)

Dave Shullick Jr. (Nicotra No. 2, Bodnar No. 95)

Jeff Abold (Abold No. 05)

Dave McKnight (Morton No. 70)

Dave Danzer (Danzer No. 72, Danzer No. 52)

Tim Jedrzejek (Danzer No. 52, Lane No. 97)

Joe Gosek (Gosek Racing No. 00)

Dave Gruel (Gruel Racing No. 50)

Howard Page (Page Racing No. 18)

Keith Shampine (Osetek Racing Technologies No. 55)

Tim Snyder (Snyder Racing No. 0)

Mike Muldoon (Muldoon Racing No. 15)

Joey Payne (Penix Racing No. 14)

Chris Perley (Miller Racing No. 11)

Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year Roster: (As of June 3)

Team Abold Racing No. 05 (Driver- Jeff Abold)

Gary Morton Racing No. 70 (Driver- Dave McKnight)

Danzer Racing No. 52 (Drivers- Dave Danzer, Tim Jedrzejek)

Gosek Racing No. 00 (Driver- Joe Gosek)

Gruel Racing No. 50 (Driver- Dave Gruel)

Page Racing No. 18 (Driver- Howard Page)

Osetek Racing Technologies No. 55 (Driver- Keith Shampine)

Snyder Racing No. 0 (Driver- Tim Snyder)

Muldoon Racing No. 15 (Driver- Mike Muldoon)

Penix Racing No. 14 (Driver- Joey Payne)

Miller Racing No. 11 (Driver – Chris Perley)

Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series presented by ASI Racewear

Schedule:

May 13 – Oswego Speedway 67th Season Opener (Non-Wing) – Dave Shullick Jr.

June 3 – ISMA Lancaster Speedway (Wing) – Trent Stephens

June 10 – Oswego Speedway Twin 35’s (Non-Wing) – Dave Shullick Jr.

June 23 – ISMA Stafford Speedway (Wing)

July 1- Oswego Speedway Independence Grand Prix (Non-Wing)

July 22 – Oswego Speedway Mr. Suprermodified (Non-Wing)**

July 28 – ISMA Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Fast 40 (Wing)

July 29 – ISMA Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals (Wing)**

September 3 – Oswego Speedway International Classic (Non-Wing)**

September 9 – ISMA Star Speedway Classic (Wing)**

** – Indicates Double Point Shows

Feature Points Only, Oswego 100-point format

Best (3) Non-Wing finishes, combined with best (3) wing finishes count toward (6) race point total