The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Cedar Lake Speedway

By Cristina Cordova

CONCORD, NC – June 19, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series confronts Cedar Lake Speedway on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, for the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown.

FVP is the confident solution on and off the track. Built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service, FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

“We’re proud to show our commitment to dirt racing and showcase FVP to World of Outlaws fans,” said FVP Marketing Manager Amber Misunas. “The FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at Cedar Lake has grown into one of the great weekend destination events for the Outlaws, and we are, as always, thrilled to be part of it.”

The FVP Platinum Battery Showdown is the second Series event – and first two-day event – during the Month of Money, a stretch that includes the Brad Doty Classic, the Kings Royal, the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, and Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway.

Last year, Logan Schuchart scored his first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory as he battled past Joey Saldana and held off Donny Schatz to win the first night at the high-banked 3/8-mile oval.

Donny Schatz and Brad Sweet battled throughout much of the following night, as they traded the lead back and forth through lapped traffic and cautions, but it was Schatz who held tough to score his 13th World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory of the season.

This year, Schuchart is already a bit ahead of the game with three wins to his name. But Schatz, with ten wins so far this season – and five Series wins at the track – leads the Outlaws onto the field.

Joey Saldana will look to outdo his 2016 battle with Schuchart and repeat his 2015 win; while second- and third-place in points standings, Sweet and David Gravel will seek out their first Cedar Lake wins. Rookie Sheldon Haudenschild will attempt to replicate his father Jac’s 1989 win.

Get more information and purchase tickets to the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at Cedar Lake at Cedar Lake Speedway.