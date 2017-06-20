Brian Brown – Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat!

By Bill W

June 20, 2017 – It was literally and up and down weekend for Brian Brown and the Casey’s General Stores/FVP #21 team. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver stormed the high banks of Randolph County Raceway near Moberly, Missouri Friday to win from row four with the ASCS National Series. It looked like another shot at a win Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa before losing a left rear wheel and flipping in turn one. Fortunately, Brian is o.k. and ready to take on the World of Outlaws at West Liberty Raceway in Iowa Friday and the weekly field at Knoxville Saturday.

You’ve had a great track record at Moberly.

It’s always good to get back to Moberly, especially with the ASCS National tour and a very good paying race. We’ve had a lot of success there in a 360. I’m not sure we’ve lost there in a 360 that I can remember.

You started on the pole of your heat.

We were lucky enough to draw a good number for the heat, but we knew drawing the pole that we had to win the heat. That set us up for the feature. We were able to sneak in a grab the last spot in the redraw.

You drew the seven and started in the fourth row of the feature. You got off to a good start, but it seemed you had to pass Ian Madsen a few times because of the early cautions.

I’m not sure what was going on with the scoring, but it seemed every time I had a car passed for a lap or more, the yellow would come out, and they’d put me back behind them. It made for a better show though. It really didn’t matter. I felt really good in the car and we could go above the cushion where other drivers couldn’t.

Was it hard not to be mad at that point?

As long as I kept my head on straight, I thought we’d be fine. We were able to get up to fourth and then get Wayne (Johnson) for third. At that point, Sam (Hafertepe) and Aaron (Reutzel) were racing pretty hard for the lead. We were able to get by Sam and then Aaron for the lead. We got to traffic, and he had a good corner and got back by me. A yellow came out, and I thought that may be all she wrote. But we were able to get back by him, and go on to win. It was awesome to get a win that close to home, and on a big stage with the ASCS National tour. They’re very good racecar drivers, and it’s a great series.

You didn’t qualify as well as you have been at Knoxville Saturday.

We were the quickest car hot-lapping. That was a different car than we had been running there. We made a couple changes to make the car better, but we actually made it worse. We ended up sixth quick, but we were able to drive up to second (from fifth) in the heat and that made us high point guy.

With the invert being four for the feature, you had to feel you had a shot at another win there.

We felt that was a good position to win. We had a good start and got up to third pretty quickly. The yellow came out, and then we were able to get Austin (McCarl) for second. We turned our quickest lap there and made a good run on Matt (Juhl). We went into turn one and two and the left rear fell off. It was just unfortunate, you know. We had an opportunity to win both nights last weekend and we lost a good racecar, but on the other hand, it could have been a lot worse for me. I could have been banged up worse than I did.

If you have to crash, you’d want it to be at Knoxville.

I’m thankful that there were twenty good racecar drivers there behind me that didn’t hit me. (Race Director) John McCoy was on the radio and called red quickly. One of my biggest fears is getting run into there. Everyone from the other drivers, to John, to the safety crew did their job. We’re looking forward to getting back on the track at West Liberty Friday.

Brian Brown Racing is Looking for a Full Time Crew Member

Brian Brown Racing is looking for a full-time experienced crew member…

-team is based in Grain Valley, Missouri

-this is a full-time position

-experience working on winged sprint cars is mandatory

-CDL is not required, but is a bonus

-pay will be based on experience level, and if applicant has CDL

If interested apply at brian@brianbrownracing.com.

