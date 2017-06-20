Hill Hopes to be Cleared for Return to Racing Soon

Inside Line Promotions



SIX NATIONS, Ontario, Canada (June 20, 2017) – Alex Hill remained on the sidelines for another week as she awaits medical approval to return to the track following injuries sustained in a racing accident at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on May 27.

The 17-year-old still has symptoms of the concussion that she sustained in the crash, although they have lessened recently.

“I’m still having some headaches, but not as often as I did before,” she said. “I’m hoping to be back racing soon. It’s really boring not being able to race.”

Hill will get an update this week on whether she can return to racing soon.

“I have an appointment on Thursday and they’ll decide if I’m ready to start racing again,” she said.

“If they clear me to race my first race would probably be the following week on June 30 with the NRA Sprint Invaders at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. We plan to rejoin the ASCS National Tour, but it wouldn’t make much sense financially to do it then. We would have to haul our car out to the West Coast just for two races. We’ll probably just wait until they head back this way. But it still all depends on when the doctor says I can race again.”

The next major event for Hill will take place on June 29 when she graduates from high school at Assumption College School.

“I’m really looking forward to graduating,” she said. “Especially since our graduation doesn’t happen until quite a bit later than other high schools.”

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

June 30 at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio, with the NRA Sprint Invaders (tentative)

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HillsRacingTeam.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HillsRacingTeam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hillsracing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Lettrage Pixel

With six years of designing experience, Lettrage Pixel has and continues to give their customers the best looking logos, fleet designs, race cars and everything in between. For more information, go to http://www.LettragePixel.com.

“Lettrage Pixel does the graphics for our car,” Hill said. “They also designed my helmet and they are doing two more for me. We’re really happy with their work.”

Hill would also like to thank Townline Variety, BearPaw Convenience, Iroquois Hereford Farms, Tony Stewart Racing, Ackland Insurance, Creative Edge, Chalkstix, Slade Shock Technologies, Cool Chassis, XYZ Machining, Fisher Racing Engines, Gaerte/Topp Performance Race Products and Strodes for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY SPEEDWAY SHOTS*