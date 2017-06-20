Johnson Captures First Career King of the West-NARC Win at Home Track

Inside Line Promotions



PETALUMA, Calif. (June 20, 2017) – Chase Johnson scored one of the biggest wins of his career last Saturday at his home track, where he recorded his first career King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series victory.

Johnson’s triumph at Petaluma Speedway was also the first for his car owners Shawn and Cyndi Thomas.

“It was very big,” Johnson said. “It was bigger because it was Shawn and Cyndi’s first win. I’m happy to be a part of that. It’s very deserved and made even cooler because it was a King of the West-NARC show because of how difficult those are to win. The level of competition is stellar. To do it in front of my hometown crowd, which was electric all night, and some of our sponsors was special.”

The event started with Johnson qualifying sixth quickest.

“We didn’t think we qualified that well,” he said. “We were thinking we were going to be behind the eight ball and in trouble. The crew made quite a few changes to make us faster.”

Johnson then finished where he started – third – in a heat race to lock into the dash. He redrew the No. 3 to start the dash on the inside of the second row.

“We were lucky to start third,” he said. “We took full advantage and picked up a position to finish second and start the main event on the front row.

“We ran second up until Lap 15 or Lap 16 of the main event. We kept getting yellows when we’d get into traffic. It’d break my momentum because I was catching Bud (Kaeding) fast in traffic. I knew we had a better car in traffic. I saw an opening in traffic and I took it. He was slowing up for some cars ahead of him. I went for the slider in turns three and four and it stuck. I passed him and a lapped car.”

Johnson took over the top spot around the midpoint of the main event.

“Once we took the lead he poked his nose in there a couple of times,” he said. “I heard him once or twice, but it showed how fast our car was to hold him off.”

The victory was Johnson’s second straight win after he garnered his first career 410ci winged sprint car triumph the previous weekend.

Johnson has a handful of races on tap this weekend when he will compete on Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., and Saturday at Calistoga Speedway in Calistoga, Calif., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series. He will also race Saturday night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday at Petaluma Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 17 – Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 3 (3); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 10 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., and Saturday at Calistoga Speedway in Calistoga, Calif., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Sunday at Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.ChaseJohnsonRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChaseJohnson24

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chase.Johnson.Racing1

APPAREL –

Johnson has No. 68 t-shirts and sweatshirts as well as Chase Johnson shirts for sale at his race trailer at every race he competes in this season. T-shirts are $25 each and hoodies are $35 apiece.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Flowmaster

Flowmaster manufactures performance mufflers and exhaust systems for street performance, race, truck and RV applications. For more information, visit http://www.FlowmasterMufflers.com .

“Flowmaster makes our race cars sound great as well as giving us the performance we need to win races,” Johnson said. “To be a part of Team Flowmaster is an honor. As their history comes from a racing background in California, Flowmaster is now one of the leaders in exhaust technology today. When you’re looking to make your street car sound like a race car make sure you choose Flowmaster. We look forward to our future with such an established company.”

Johnson would also like to thank Newman Freeman Racing, Johnny Franklin’s Mufflers, PitStopUSA.com, Woodland NAPA Auto Parts, VanLare Steering Repair, Wesmar Racing Engines, Bell Helmets, Champion Machine, Swift Metal Finishing, Shifty Illusions, Oroville Cycle and Chevron Pro-Gas for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY ACTION CAPTURED IMAGES*