Tankersley Produces ASCS Gulf South Region Win for Seventh Straight Season

HIGHLANDS, Texas (June 20, 2017) – Channin Tankersley captured his first feature victory of the season last Friday to highlight a busy week of five straight nights of racing.

Tankersley, who was driving for Old School Racing, claimed an ASCS Gulf South Region event on Friday at Bronco Motor Speedway in Cleveland, Texas, to give him at least one win with the series for seven straight seasons.

The night began with Tankersley advancing from third to second place in a heat race. That earned enough points to lock into the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 3 to start the main event on the inside of the second row.

“We got lucky because the polesitter had an issue and had to have a second push,” he said. “That moved us up to the pole. On that kind of track being up front was best because it was super hard to pass. One corner was super dusty. The other had a cushion by the wall and a little bottom.”

Tankersley led the distance to earn the triumph, which was the best moment during a busy week that was either feast of famine.

The action started last Tuesday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, where Tankersley was leading a heat race before a mechanical problem ended the night early during the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Speedweek event.

The team regrouped and put in a different engine for Wednesday’s Speedweek show at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla.

“It started out bad by drawing a No. 72 out of No. 72 in the pill draw,” he said. “That actually helped us because we got good passing points. That put us on the front row of a qualifier and we won that.”

Tankersley advanced from eighth to fifth place in a heat race and he won a qualifier from the pole. That ranked seventh in overall points and started him on the inside of the fourth row for the main event.

“I got up to third within the first three or four laps,” he said. “I was hanging in there for half the race. Then the car started to get really tight. I think the right rear tire was bleeding down. We held on to fifth.”

Tankersley’s fifth-place result was his best with the ASCS National Tour this season.

The final Speedweek race the team tackled was Thursday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

“We had a good start to the night, but we had the car too tight for how the track was,” he said. “It was pretty heavy around the bottom. We got lapped and I pulled off to save our equipment.”

Tankersley, who advanced from third to second place in a heat race to make the feature redraw, faded from his sixth starting position before he exited the race early. He was credited with a 20th-place finish.

Following Friday’s win, Tankersley wrapped up the weekend on Saturday at Battleground Speedway with the ASCS Gulf South.

“We started off great and got in the redraw, but we had the car too tight in the main event again,” he said. “We know what to not do now.”

Tankersley charged from fifth to second place in a heat race. He pulled the highest number – eight – during the random redraw to start the main event eighth. However, an ill handling race car forced him to end the night early with a 19th-place finish.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Heat race: DNF (2); B Main: DNS (-).

June 14 – Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla. – Heat race: 5 (8); Qualifier: 1 (1); Feature: 5 (7).

June 15 – Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 20 (6).

June 16 – Bronco Motor Speedway in Cleveland, Texas – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (3).

June 17 – Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 19 (8).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Blackfoot Electric

Blackfoot Electric is an electrician business based in Channelview, Texas.

“Charlie, who owns Blackfoot Electric, is like a MacGyver,” Tankersley said. “He does just about everything for commercial and residential electrical work.”

Tankersley would also like to thank Kyle Turner Motorsports, Challenger Drilling and Day Motorsports for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY RON SKINNER PHOTOS*