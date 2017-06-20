Taylor Captures Third Win of the Season to Cap Stellar Weekend

Inside Line Promotions



FORT MORGAN, Colo. (June 20, 2017) – Two weeks ago Zac Taylor recorded his first career midget win at I-76 Speedway. He followed that up with a sprint car victory at the same track last Saturday.

The triumph capped a solid weekend for the teen as he garnered a fourth-place showing at Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colo., on Friday. Taylor won his heat race and charged from fourth to second place in the feature before spinning.

“I got anxious and missed my marks and spun out,” he said. “I was able to come back to finish fourth, but we had a car that could have won.”

The fourth-place result was his fourth top five of the season.

The weekend concluded on Saturday at I-76 Speedway, where Taylor charged from sixth to second place in a heat race. He lined up on the inside of the second row for the main event.

“We figured the track would be dry and slick so we tightened it up to run the bottom,” he said. “I ran down there the first 17 laps and we had a caution. I followed the first-place car and went up top. I slid him and bumped him. I wasn’t happy with myself. I didn’t want to win that way.”

The win was Taylor’s third trip to Victory Lane this season.

Taylor heads to El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo, this Saturday. He scored his first victory of the season at the track on May 13.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 16 – Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colo. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 4 (4).

June 17 – I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo. – Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

12 races, 3 wins, 5 top fives, 6 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Taylor’s dad, Terry

“I want to thank my dad for always being there for me and helping me succeed with my dreams,” Zac Taylor said. “This was the third year in a row I could honor him with a win on Father’s Day Weekend.”

Taylor would also like to thank H&H Resurfacing, SuperClean, Unique Signs and Designs, Joe Gibbs Driven Racing Oil, the Kaiser Family, Pro Shocks, Triple X Racing Company and Hoosier Racing Tires for their continued support.

