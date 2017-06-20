World of Outlaws Return to Deer Creek Speedway on June 29

By Tony Veneziano

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — June 20, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series invades Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., on Thursday, June 29 for the Clash at the Creek. This will mark the series’ first visit to the track since 2015.

In that event two years ago, Brad Sweet was victorious over eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz. Daryn Pittman, who is Sweet’s teammate at Kasey Kahne Racing, led the first two laps of the 35-lapper, before Sweet took command, holding off a late-race charge by Schatz.

Joey Saldana is a two-time winner at Deer Creek Speedway, winning the inaugural Clash at the Creek in 2009 and repeating the following year. In the seven races contested by the series at the high-banked oval, Saldana is the only driver with multiple wins.

Schatz has seven top-10 finishes in the same number of starts at Deer Creek Speedway, making him the only driver to have finishing in the top-10 in each and every World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at the three-eights-mile, as he chases his first win at the venue. Deer Creek is one of the few tracks on the schedule that Schatz has not won at. Jason Sides also has competed in all previous seven races for the series at the track.

Paul McMahan was victorious at Deer Creek Speedway in 2014. The veteran drive is sporting a new number this year, with the “4” gracing the top wing of the blue and yellow machine for Destiny Motorsports. Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, has three top-five finishes in three starts at Deer Creek, as he chases his first win at the venue. Kraig Kinser also has a trio of top-10 finishes in his career at Deer Creek Speedway.

David Gravel has a pair of top-10 finishes in his three starts at Deer Creek Speedway, including a charge from 17th to fifth in 2015. Gravel recently tied his career-high, by scoring his ninth win of the season, which is second only to Schatz on the leaderboard.

Shane Stewart and Jason Johnson have each made just one start at Deer Creek Speedway, with that coming in the series last visit to the track in 2015. The pair of veteran drivers have each won twice thus far in 2017.

Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, teammates for Shark Racing, have each made two starts at Deer Creek Speedway in their young career. Allen, who ran among the top-three late in the race in 2015, finished sixth in that event.

A total of four drivers will be making their first starts at Deer Creek Speedway, led by Greg Wilson, the reigning Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner, along with teenager Clyde Knipp and rookie contenders Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks.

Tickets for the Clash at the Creek, featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Deer Creek Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2017 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023 and at the track.

