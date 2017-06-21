The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Head to Merrittville This Saturday

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – After a weekend off the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) embark in one of their favorite annual trips to the Niagara Frontier and the Merrittville Speedway. The event which is also part of the 1000 Islands RV Centre Canada Tour will pay a cool $2,000to win.

The Gary Cunningham Memorial is a unique event where the stars and cars from the Lucas Oil ESS Series battle against the local teams from the Ohsweken Speedway and Southern Ontario Sprints circuit.

Leading the ESS contingent will be point leader and runner-up in points Jason Barney and Coleman Gulick respectively who have been putting on a fan pleasing duel all season. Also expected in the field is current Canada Tour point leader and defending ESS champion Steve Poirier.

Looking to keep up in the ESS standings at Merrittville will be Paul Kinney, Matt Tanner, Paulie Colagiovanni, Matt Billings, Jeff Cook, Brett Wright, Chad Miller, Shawn Donath, Alex Vigneault, Brandon Kidd, Dave Axton, Dan Douville and others.

Heading up the band of locals will be Dylan Westbrok, Mitch Brown, Glenn Styres, Cory Turner, Jake Brown, Ryan Turner, Ryan Susice, Jamie Turner, Jim Huppunen, Mikey Kruchka, Tyler Hendricks, Lee Winger and the return to ESS competition after many years, Ryan Coniam.

Car Mate Trailers will bring you the heats, Dac MaGilligan’s Irish Pub/Cobra Coaches Dash adds a little extra money to the teams followed by the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main all leading up to the 25 lap, $2,000 to win A-Main finale.

Lucas Oil ESS and the Merrittville Speedway, a tradition dating back to 1984 and it will be excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Merrittville Speedway:

Web: http://www.merrittvillespeedway.com/

Twitter: @Merrittville

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/merrittvillespeedway/

Pit Gates – Expected at 3:00 PM, Hot Laps 6:00 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, Scorpion Security Products, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Beard Sewer and Drain, Cobra Coaches, 911 Restoration, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Engler Machine and Tool, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, Northwood 2 Construction, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!