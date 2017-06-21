WAR EAST UP NEXT AT FAYETTE COUNTY SPEEDWAY – $2,000 TO WIN

From POWRi

Indianapolis, IN – Saturday, June 24 marks the first visit to Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint Cars in the league’s history paying $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Rookie of the Year hopeful, Slater Helt currently leads WAR East points heading into this weekend’s event. Korey Weyant trails close behind with only an eight point gap between them. Terry Babb sits third in points followed by Mario Clouser (4th), Steve Thomas (5th), Mitchell Davis (6th), Buddy Lowther (7th), Bret Tripplett (8th), Tommy Rockwell (9th), and Austin Sears (10th).

Helt has a mere eleven sprint car feature starts under his belt, but has been steadily in the hunt for his first ever POWRi Lucas Oil WAR/WAR East victory while veteran Weyant leans on his league best, nine total WAR wins heading towards Fayette County Speedway.

Back for 2017 is the Heat Race Hero Award presented by Scott Shuman out of Pennsylvania. It will pay $500 to the driver with the most WAR/WAR East heat race wins at the end of the season.

The standings have been calculated and Korey Weyant currently sits in a comfortable lead with seven total heat race wins so far this season. Wyatt Burks has three. Terry Babb, Mario Clouser, and Landon Simon each have two heat race wins. Cody Baker, Quinton Benson, Craig Carroll, Zach Daum, Logan Faucon, Slater Helt, Rob Hockett, Warren Johnson, Justin Grant, Layne Himebaugh, Joe B. Miller, Mitchell Moore, Chance Morton, Chris Parkinson, Danny Smith, Taylor Walton, and Mitch Wissmiller each have one heat race win so far this season.

