Kulhanek Wins and Nets Second-Place Finish to Increase ASCS Gulf South Points Lead

Inside Line Promotions



HIGHLANDS, Texas (June 21, 2017) – Ray Allen Kulhanek’s recent streak of stout finishes continued with a victory and a runner-up result in ASCS Gulf South Region competition last weekend. It marked five consecutive races that the ASCS Gulf South Region point leader has finished either first or second.

Kulhanek’s weekend began on Friday at Bronco Motor Speedway in Cleveland, Texas, where he started sixth in the A Main after winning his heat race from the pole.

“We had a really good car and moved toward the front right away,” he said. “We were gaining on the leader in lapped traffic and I really felt like we had a good shot at winning it.

“One end of the track was really dusty and the visibility was bad. That was where I was making up the most ground. But we had a caution with five laps to go and that gave the leader a clear track and vision for the rest of the race so we settled for second.”

On Saturday night at Battleground Speedway, Kulhanek maneuvered from fourth to second place in his heat race to advance into the redraw for the feature lineup. He pulled the No. 1 to start the main event on the pole.

“We got fortunate that night with the starting position for the feature and took the lead right away,” he said. “We had a really good car and got through traffic well. There was a red flag and my crew chief, Marvin, told me that John Carney II was coming and that I better put it in another gear. So after the red I picked the pace up a bit and I stayed in front the rest of the way.”

Kulhanek will be idle for several weeks until the next ASCS Gulf South doubleheader on July 14 at Bronco Motor Speedway and July 15 at Battleground speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 16 – Bronco Motor Speedway in Cleveland, Texas – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature 2 (6).

June 17 – Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

14 races, 4 wins, 10 top fives, 13 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 14 at Bronco Motor Speedway in Cleveland, Texas, and July 15 at Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas, with the ASCS Gulf South Region

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.RayAllenKulhanek.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kulhanek_Ray

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RayAllenKulhanek/?fref=ts

APPAREL –

Kulhanek will have apparel available for sale at his race trailer throughout the season. For a list of his scheduled events, visit http://www.RayAllenKulhanek.com .

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – J&J Auto Racing

Located in McKenzie, Tenn., J&J Auto Racing has manufactured sprint car chassis and racing parts for more than 40 years. For more information, visit http://www.JandJAutoRacing.com .

“Everyone at J&J Auto Racing are probably some of the nicest people in racing,” Kulhanek said. “I talk to them quite frequently. They are always quick to answer phone calls and will get stuff shipped out to you the same day. And they are definitely the safest cars on the market.”

Kulhanek would also like to thank Texas Rotating Equipment, Alcon Construction, GoPro, Miller’s RV Park, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Smiley’s Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, Outlaw Wings, Hoosier Racing Tire Southwest, Penske Racing Shocks, C4 Graphics, Simpson Race Products, Momentum Racing Suspensions and Marvin and Peggy Pearson for their support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY MANVEL MOTORSPORTS*