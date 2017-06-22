Patriot Sprint Tour Begins Its Western Swing at Stateline Speedway Thanks to Bonnell’s Collision Centers

By Paul Harkenrider

(Busti, NY) The Patriot Sprint Tour will continue its trek all over the Northeast with its next stop being at the Stateline Speedway in Busti, NY just south of Jamestown.

Last season, a packed grandstand saw Michigan’s Dain Naida and Joe Trenca battle for the win with Naida coming out on top. It was Naida’s first career PST victory. Trenca will be seeking revenge this coming Saturday, and joining him will be all the stars of the Patriot Sprint Tour such as Jared Zimbardi, Kyle Drum, Steve Collins, Jordan Thomas, and Darryl Ruggles.

Race Fans of Western New York will get a preview of what to expect as the following week will be the second annual Bonnell’s Collision Centers Western Speedweek of Money- three straight nights of racing all paying a top prize of $4,000 and $325 to qualify. It begins Thursday, June 29 at the McKean County Raceway in East Smethport, PA. The following night, the series returns to Raceway 7 in Conneaut, OH for the second time in 2017. The weekend concludes, Saturday July 1, at the Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer, PA. Both weekends is brought you by former PST Competitor, Scott Bonnell, owner of Bonnell’s Collision Center, of Erie, PA.

Family owned and operated since 1985, Scott Bonnell and the employees at Bonnell’s have built a reputation of excellence.

Bonnell’s Collision is a AAA approved auto collision center. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program approves only facilities that meet the highest standards in accident repair & automobile painting, competency, reliability, cleanliness, overall experience and fair pricing. These repair facilities employ only trained, certified technicians, and offer timely repairs, convenient hours and good service.

Bonnell’s Collision is committed to the Erie community. Their 80 local employees volunteer their time and services in the community to make Erie stronger. Not only are they a proud supporter of PST, they are also a proud sponsor of Auto Racers for Kids Charities! You can visit bonnellscollsion.com for more information!

