SOD’s MAHLE/ Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge Invades Merritt Speedway

ERIE, MI (June 22, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP rolls into Merritt Speedway for round three of the MAHLE/ Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge five-race series.

Berkley, Michigan’s Thomas Schinderle is tied with Joe Swanson (Etna Green, Indiana) for the MAHLE/ Clevite BLC point lead. They are followed by Steve Irwin (Fenton, Michigan), Dain Naida (Adrian, Michigan), and Chris Jones (Allen, Michigan).

Schinderle also leads the SOD season point standings and The Perfit Corporation SOD Series Rookie of the Year standings.

The first MAHLE/Clevite BLC race was at Baer Field Motorsports Park and was won by Delta, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti. Round two was at Thunderbird Raceway where Chad Blonde made a last lap pass of Schinderle to take home the win.

Two SOD events were scheduled at Merritt last year, but one was rained out. 2016 SOD Champion Brian Smith (Fremont, Ohio) won the show that was completed. Schinderle, racing a 305 cubic inch engine, finished a strong second.

Merritt Speedway management has made numerous changes to the already top-notch facility. New lighting, additional new grandstands, and track resurfacing are just three of the upgrades that SOD competitors are anxious to see.

The BLC is being contested on five different speedways; Baer Field Motorsports Park, Thunderbird Raceway, Merritt Speedway, Crystal Motor Speedway, and Manistee County Fairgrounds Speedway. The BLC also includes its own point fund with $1,000 going to the champion.

