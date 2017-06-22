Thanks a lot Cindy!..USCS Alabama sprint car events cancelled for this weekend due to TS Cindy
By Pete Walton
Atlanta, GA – June 22, 2017- Due to Rains today and a 100% chance of rain predicted for Saturday 6/24 the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, AL has been cancelled. Also, due to the long distances our race teams travel to the Eastern Alabama area, the companion event recently scheduled at Penton Raceway for Friday, June 23rd has also been cancelled. A re-scheduled weekend is being reviewed at this time. If dates can be put together for a re-scheduled weekend..it will be announced as soon as possible.
So I guess you can score it Tropical Storm CINDY 3..and USCS sprint car races Zero for this week.
The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour fires back into action next weekend for the $75, 000 USCS Super Summer Shootout 5-race mini series that runs from Saturday, July 1st at Riverisde Int. Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas to Saturday, July 8th at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian Mississippi. In between the series race teams compete for the first time ever at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, Tennessee on Sunday, July 2nd and travel just 45 minutes away to race at Clayhill Speedway in Atwood, Tennessee on Monday, July 3rd. On Friday , July 7th the seies makes a return to Columbus Speedway (a.k.a.the bullring) in Columbus, Mississippi before completing the eight day run at Whyhnot motorsports Park in an event titled the USCS King of Mississippi.
For more USCS info please visit United Speed Contest Sanction – Home If you still have questions please call 770-865-6097.