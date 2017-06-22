Thanks a lot Cindy!..USCS Alabama sprint car events cancelled for this weekend due to TS Cindy

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – June 22, 2017- Due to Rains today and a 100% chance of rain predicted for Saturday 6/24 the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, AL has been cancelled. Also, due to the long distances our race teams travel to the Eastern Alabama area, the companion event recently scheduled at Penton Raceway for Friday, June 23rd has also been cancelled. A re-scheduled weekend is being reviewed at this time. If dates can be put together for a re-scheduled weekend..it will be announced as soon as possible.

So I guess you can score it Tropical Storm CINDY 3..and USCS sprint car races Zero for this week.