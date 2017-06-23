Full Program Scheduled for Saturday

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/22/17) – After a week off, the weekend warriors return to the cornfields of Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio. All five weekly classes will be on hand including the Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing Sprint Cars, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and the Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts. The UMP Modifieds, who have seen car counts hovering around the 30 range, will be running for a $1000 to win payday. In addition, the Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints will be running wingless.

Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 years old are just $6 with everyone under the age of 10 admitted for FREE. Pit access is available for just $25.

Pit side gates swing open at 4PM; grandstands at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.