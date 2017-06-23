Owosso Speedway’s Firecracker 50 Up Next For Must See Sprints

HOLLY, Mich. –

The fourth event on the series’ North division calendar sees two-time defending champion Jimmy McCune enter Independence Day weekend as the points leader.

McCune already has two wins in the first three races of the year, completing a sweep of the series’ opening weekend of action at Anderson Motor Speedway and Hickory Motor Speedway on April 21-22.

The Toledo, Ohio carries a 31-point margin over Bobby Santos entering the weekend, and will be looking to extend that gap at a track where he finally scored his first career win during last year’s Firecracker 50.

“Last year’s win was really cool, but as a team, we just take it one race at a time and try to win each time we hit the track,” McCune said of his mindset. “This time at Owosso is no different. We’ll go out, try and make the car the best we can and see if we can get our third win of the year on Saturday.”

McCune will have a list of characters to defeat, however, if he is going to etch his name into the Owosso record books as a winner for the second-consecutive year.

2014 Owosso winner Brian Gerster and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jeff Bloom are among the expected challengers to the dominance of the No. 88 Abe’s Auto Parts and Sales/B&B Machinery Movers sprinter.

Alongside the Must See Racing sprint cars, the Midwest Compact Front Wheel Drives, Sportsmans and Pure Stocks will also be on the racing card.

Pit gates open at noon on Saturday; with grandstands following at 2 p.m. as hot laps kick off. Qualifying rolls at 5 and racing begins at 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, $10 for children ages six to 12 and admission is free for those five and under. There will also be a special family pack deal offered, with two adults and two childrens’ tickets available for $45.

For more information on the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series, including race results, upcoming events and team and driver news, visit www.mustseeracing.com.