Race of Champions Sportsman Tour Visits Ohsweken

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. – June 22, 2017 – Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of competitions continues on Friday night when the Race of Champions Sportsman Tour visits on Minor Sports Team Night presented by Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Children wearing their Minor Sports Team jerseys will be admitted free and will also be entered to win a special Ohsweken Speedway Prize Pack.

Pinty’s Delicious Foods night marks the first of two Sportsman Modified races at Ohsweken in 2017. Also on the schedule are the Kool Kids-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers.

Race time is 7:30pm with Pit Gates scheduled to open at 5:30pm and Spectator Gates opening at 6:00pm. Admission for adults is just $14, $10 for seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) while kids age 7-12 are only $3. Children 6 and under are free.

Race of Champions Sportsman Tour

The Race of Champions Sportsman Tour returns to Ohsweken for the second time in its history. Friday’s race is the first of six on the Series’ 2017 schedule. Last season, Chad Chevalier won over Cody McPherson, Mark Chiddy, Justin Sharpe and Charlie Lynch. The ultra-competitive Sportsman division is guaranteed to provide plenty of side-by-side action. Additional event information is available at www.rocmodifiedseries.com.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Dylan Westbrook has held the hot hand with the Kool Kids-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars. After last week’s win, Westbrook enters this week’s action as the point leader, although by an incredibly small margin. Westbrook’s advantage is just two points over Jim Huppunen, who also has a weekly win this season. Cory Turner, Ryan Turner and Mikey Kruchka also sit in the top-five through three weekly races this season. A total of 22 different drivers have attempted to run a Kool Kids-Corr/Pak race this season.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division got its third different winner in four races when Mack DeMan earned the victory last week. DeMan also took over the point lead in the championship standings with a three point gap over Jesse McDonald. Ryan Hunsinger, who has a pair of wins this season, is third in the standings while Holly Porter and Mike Thorne sit tied for fourth to round out the top-five. Josh Hansen is the top rookie driver in seventh in the standings and is coming off a third-place finish last week.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Last week’s Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock feature was a thriller as Dave Bailey got his third win of the season when he beat Ryan Dinning to the line by just 0.005 seconds. Bailey sits at the top of the point standings through three weeks of competition with a 34-point lead over Ken Sargent. Jim Lampman, Dinning occupy positions three and four, respectively, while Derek Lemyre and Trevor DeBoer are deadlocked for fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Rookie driver Nick Masi turned heads when he drove from the 22nd starting position to win his first career HRW Automotive Mini Stock Feature in a rain-shortened race last Friday night. Nonetheless, the impressive drive vaulted the winner up to 10th in the title standings. Mark Bazuin is the current point leader with a seven-point buffer over Jon Janssens. Meanwhile, Brandon Crumbie, Brandon Janssens and Aaron Rewutzsky round out the top-five.

Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers

The Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers have tight points race ongoing with four different winners in as many races so far this season. Lucas Smith is the current point leader and has a victory the came on opening night. Paul Longboat sits 17 points back in second and Gillian Hils, who won two weeks ago, is third. Dustin Longboat sits fourth after four weeks and last week’s winner Alex Maas occupies fifth.

Tickets Available Now!

Advanced reserved seating tickets are on sale now for all of Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 major events, including the Northern Summer Nationals on July 24 and the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series Six Nations Showdown on July 25 both featuring Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu, the first ever Action Xpo on July 1, the Triple Crown Showdown featuring Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds on August 24, and the 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on September 15-16 are on sale now! Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com or call 519-717-0023 to order and for more information. For the full 2017 schedule of events, click here.

Action Xpo

Action Xpo is coming to Ohsweken Speedway on July 1 and is the first Action Sports Exhibition in Canada. The inaugural event features the best Pro and Amateur Action Sports Athletes including YouTube star Tanner Fox, Freestyle Motorcross, Monster Trucks, Sprint Car Racing, BMX Bikes, Video Games, Vendors, and other heart-stopping thrill shows as well as a massive fireworks display. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.actionxpo.com.

About Pinty’s Delicious Foods: The tradition of premium poultry products with the Pinty’s name attached goes back over 70 years to when Ed Pintwala first opened Pinty’s Poultry Limited in 1943. Now based in Burlington, Ontario, Pinty’s produces a full line of products available at many of your favourite retailers, and at Ohsweken Speedway’s Pit Stop concession stands! Call them at 1 800-263-7223, or visit www.Pintys.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series schedule since 2007.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY MEDIA

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support in 2017: Arrow Express, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Renway Energy, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Hoosier Tire Canada, EPIC Racewear, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Ackland Insurance, Strickland’s GMC, Lucas Oil, Burger Barn, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, Insta-Insulation, Middleport Mechanical, HRW Automotive, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket.