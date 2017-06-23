The Ultimate Wingless Shootout this Sunday at the Weedsport Speedway!!

By Dean Reynolds

WEEDSPORT, NY – It’s been a long time in the making and this Sunday it comes to life! The first ever Ultimate Wingless Shootout at Weedsport and it pays the winner a whopping $5,000 from the $20,000 posted purse.

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) and Capital Renegade United Racing Club (URC) Series agreed to leave the schedules open and take part in what promises to be a history making event for 360 sprint cars.

“We have been trying to do a big wingless show for some time now and been talking to ESS to see if we can get a date that works for all,” noted Weedsport Promoter Jimmy Phelps. “ESS then reached out to URC and they too were glad to put it on their schedule. It’s something I think can work once a year in Central NY and the response has been tremendous”

Many top names have indicated that they will be in the field which includes former World of Outlaw regular Lucas Wolfe, Central Pa. standout Mark Smith, ESS runner-up in points and former USAC rookie of the year Coleman Gulick heads the list. But the names doesn’t stop there, two-time ESS champ and local favorite Chuck Hebing and many-time URC champion Curt Michael have intentions to try for the $5,000 top prize.

Others that are looking to be in the pits on Sunday include Kelly Hebing, Joey Biasi, Larry Wight, Brett Wright, Carmen Perigo, Billy VanInwegen, Lee Ladouceur, Robbie Shuttleworth, Thomas Radivoy, Steve Drevicki, Jimmy Stitzel, Chad Miller, Jonathan Preston, Erik Karlsen, Chandler Leiby, Dave Axton, Dan Douville, Darryl Ruggles, TJ Karlsen and others will make for a star studded field.

A few USAC chauffeurs have indicated interest and will see how they make out after their show on Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Not only does the event pay $5,000 to win, but $2,500 for second, $2,000 for third, $1,000 for fifth, $500 for 10th and $300 to start. Timed hot laps, qualifying heats and a B-Main will set the 24 car starting field for the first ever event.

Weedsport Speedway is a state of the art dirt track facility and is ready to showcase it’s look to many new fans. Pit Gates open at 4, grandstands at 5 with racing starting at 7PM.

The Ultimate Wingless Shootout at Weedsport…360 sprint cars take their tops off and it will be excitement guaranteed!!

