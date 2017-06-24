Ohsweken Rained Out

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 23, 2017) — Tonight’s scheduled Minor Sports Team Night presented by Pinty’s Delicious Foods presented by the Race of Champions Sportsman Tour at Ohsweken Speedway has officially been cancelled due to heavy morning rain and a forecast to continue throughout the rest of the afternoon.

“It has been raining hard all morning and with no end in site, we have no choice but cancel the races for tonight,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey.

Ohsweken Speedway will work with The Race of Champions Sportsman Tour Race to reschedule the race for a later date.

Racing resumes next Friday with our doubleheader weekend. Friday Night Excitement returns on June 30 for Hot Rod Cruise Night presented by Durnin Motors and Bradshaw Brothers featuring the Southern Ontario Sprints.

Then, on Canada Day July 1 it’s the first ever Action Sports Exhibition of it’s kind, Action Xpo takes over Ohsweken Speedway. The inaugural event features the best Pro and Amateur Action Sports Athletes including YouTube star Tanner Fox, Freestyle Motorcross, Monster Trucks, Sprint Car Racing, BMX Bikes, Video Games, Vendors, and other heart-stopping thrill shows as well as a massive fireworks display. Get advanced tickets at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/.