Owings Claims Third Win of the Year in Trail-Way 358 Sprints

HANOVER, PA (June 23, 2017) – Steve Owings padded his points win by claiming his third win of the year in the 25-lap “358” sprint car feature at Trail-Way Speedway Friday night.

“We’ve got a fast car once we get going,” said Owings upon exiting the Westminster Transmission/Westminster Lawn/Valentine Motorsports #35 in victory lane, “But we’ve been stumbling on the starts. We weren’t fast on the initial start. But that red flag on the first lap gave us a second chance.”

An inversion draw put Owings on the pole for the start. Owings appeared to have trouble getting up to speed on the starts and lone restart once the race got underway. Owings followed outside front row starter David Holbrook on the first lap, but a Chris Priar flip in turns three and four forced a complete restart.

Owings was able to hold off Holbrook on the second attempt to start the race and was scored the leader of every lap, despite stumbling again on the lone restart after that (a lap 17 caution for an Isaac Sneeringer spin on turn two).

His final margin of victory over Holbrook was 2.03 seconds, with Dwight Leppo, Cody Fletcher, and Joe Trone, Jr. completing the top five.

“I don’t know why we don’t get more cars,” said Owings of the thin field of nine, “We’ve been tearing some cars up in the heats, and maybe that’s why guys don’t come. It’s a lot of fun here.”

The lone qualifier for 358’s was won by Sneeringer, who was credited with a sixth-place finish after spinning again on the final lap of the feature.

Brad Weber scored the win in the 20-lap 600cc micro-sprint feature after starting on the pole and leading every lap. It was Weber’s first win of the year and the 10th of his Trail-Way career, moving him into a three-way tie with Dwayne Gutshall and Tyler Walton on the all-time TW win list. His final margin of victory over Steven Bull was 3.22 seconds.

Darren Kauffman, Zane Rudisill, and Hannah Riser rounded out the top five.

Heats for the 13 600cc micros were won by Weber and Kauffman.

Predicted rains arrived during the Mason Dixon 270cc micro-sprint feature, forcing postponement of the remainder of the event, which will be completed on Friday, July 21st.

Also postponed by rain were the limited stock and vintage car features. The limited stock feature will be made up next Saturday, July 1st, and the make-up date for the Les Coghill Memorial for vintage cars is still to be determined.

Next Friday, June 30, 2017, Trail-Way Speedway will be back in action with the 358 Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, Central PA Legends and Street Stocks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7:45 p.m.

The following day, Saturday, July 1, Trail-Way hosts the “Kings of Crash” Junk Car Demolition. Also in action will be the Limited Stocks, Figure 8 and Ladies Powder Puff. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with heats scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

For all the latest news and related information from Trail-Way Speedway, fans are reminded to visit the speedway website at www.trail-wayspeedway.com. The complete story and agate from each race night is posted shortly after the final checkered flag.

HOOSIER TIRE MID-ATLANTIC 358 SPRINT CARS

FEATURE (25 Laps) – 1. 35-Steve Owings, [1]; 2. 77-David Holbrook, [2]; 3. 4-Dwight Leppo, [4]; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [3]; 5. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [5]; 6. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer, [9]; 7. 45-Colt White, [6]; 8. (DNF) 12-Mike Bittinger, [8]; 9. (DNF) 3-Chris Priar, [7]. No time.

Lap Leaders: Steve Owings (1-25)

358 Sprint Heat 1 Finish (10 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 19Z-Isaac Sneeringer, [6]; 2. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [4]; 3. 77-David Holbrook, [1]; 4. 35-Steve Owings, [8]; 5. 4-Dwight Leppo, [7]; 6. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [5]; 7. 45-Colt White, [2]; 8. 3-Chris Priar, [9]; (DNS) 12-Mike Bittinger,. No time.

MASON DIXON 270 MICRO SPRINTS

FEATURE (20 Laps) – Rescheduled for July 21, 2017

270 Micro Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 6K-Mike Rutherford, [3]; 2. 84-Zachary Glass, [6]; 3. 21-Zachary Cool, [9]; 4. 32-Chad Myers, [1]; 5. 16-Keera Dupler, [4]; 6. (DNF) 22-Michael Boer, [7]; 7. (DNF) 29C-Jeff Arigo, [8]; 8. (DNF) 47-Bobby Lamond, [2]; 9. (DNF) 4T4-Joe Long Jr, [5]. No time.

270 Micro Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 64-Levi Peck, [2]; 2. 20-Cory Myers, [5]; 3. 1-Brian Marriott, [7]; 4. 6-Tim Mc Clelland, [3]; 5. 09-John Horton, [6]; 6. (DNF) 46-Cody Stutting, [1]; 7. (DNF) 44-Steven Cox, [8]; 8. (DNF) 96-Brock Whisler, [4]. No time.

600 MICRO SPRINTS

FEATURE (20 Laps) – 1. 17-Bradley Weber, [1]; 2. 1S-Steven Bull, [4]; 3. 6-Darren Kauffman, [2]; 4. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [7]; 5. 14K-Hannah Riser, [6]; 6. 00-Christian Reed, [12]; 7. 71-Tyler Leese, [9]; 8. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr, [8]; 9. 11-Michael Thompson, [10]; 10. (DNF) 42K-Travis Keiser, [5]; 11. (DNF) 17E-Dylan Norris, [3]; 12. (DNF) 96-Jesse Snyder, [11]; (DNS) 27Q-Mike Rynard,. No time.

Lap Leaders: Bradley Weber (1-20)

600 Micro Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 17-Bradley Weber, [1]; 2. 17E-Dylan Norris, [5]; 3. 42K-Travis Keiser, [6]; 4. 4R-Zane Rudisill, [3]; 5. 71-Tyler Leese, [7]; 6. (DNF) 96-Jesse Snyder, [4]; 7. (DNF) 27Q-Mike Rynard, [2]. No time.

600 Micro Heat 2 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 6-Darren Kauffman, [1]; 2. 1S-Steven Bull, [4]; 3. 14K-Hannah Riser, [2]; 4. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr, [3]; 5. 11-Michael Thompson, [6]; 6. (DNF) 00-Christian Reed, [5]. No time.

LIMITED STOCKS

FEATURE (15 Laps) – Rescheduled for July 1, 2017

Limited Stock Heat 1 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 92-Terry Hartlaub, [2]; 2. 30-Justin Wagaman, [1]; 3. 38-Jason Chronister, [3]; 4. 32-Jeff Foster, [9]; 5. 95-Julio Perez, [4]; 6. 2-Chad Weaver, [6]; 7. 64-Charles Millender, [10]; 8. 88-Justin Oberlin, [11]; 9. 6-Matt Worley, [7]; 10. 25-Zachary Baldwin, [8]; 11. 99X-Creden Sponseller Jr, [5]. Time – 2:06.01

Limited Stock Heat 2 Finish (6 Laps/All Qualify) –

PENN MAR VINTAGE CARS – “LES COGHILL MEMORIAL”

FEATURE (20 Laps) – Postponed by rain. Make-up date to be announced

Vintage Heat 1 Finish (8 Laps/All Qualify) – 1. 10-Gene Wrightstone; 2. 0-Glenn Pobletts; 3. 4-Scott Rickrode; 4. 707-Randy Minich; 5. U2-Stew Wenrich; 6. 29-Mark Rickrode Jr.; 7. 89-Ronald Rowles; 8. 34-John Marks; 9. 92-Robert Donnelly; 10. 1-Al Vican; 11. 17-Curt Neiman (DNS). Time – 2:34.22