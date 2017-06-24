Waynesfield Rained Out

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/23/17) – After a survey of the track grounds, officials at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio have been forced to pull the plug on tomorrows racing program. Flooding rains, which fell during the day on Friday, were too much for the grounds to handle leaving large puddles of water on the 1/3rd mile.

The Summer Sprint Sizzler will be the next event on tap at Waynesfield featuring the NRA/GLSS 360 winged sprints, F.A.S.T/OSCS 410 winged sprints, F.A.S.T 305 sprints, and Waynesfield’s very own Mini Sprints. The special Independence Day weekend of sprint car racing will take place on Monday night, July 3rd. Times will be moved up one hour with pit side gates opening at 3PM and grandstands at 4PM. Racing will remain at 7PM.

The Summer Sprint Sizzler will be the final leg of the 2017 Ohio 360 Speed Weekend. The action kicks off on Friday night and concludes at Waynesfield on Monday, July 3rd.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park news and information online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or by following @OfficialWRP on Twitter.