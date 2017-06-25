Hall of Fame Night Has Danny Lasoski Pocketing $5,000 at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 24, 2017) – It was a great day to be Danny Lasoski at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. In the afternoon, he was inducted with three others into the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame. At night, he led from green to checker to earn $5,000 and his 112th victory on Marion County Farm Bureau Mid-Season Championship Night! Those joining Lasoski in the 2017 Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame class included official Craig Johnson, official Jim Roush (accepted by son Bob) and owner/mechanic, Jeff Woodruff. Clint Garner won his third feature of the season and the 31st of his career in the 360 class. Kade Higday also won his third main event of the season in the 305 class, and the fifth in his career.

Lasoski shot out to an early lead in a 25-lap feature on a track that would lay rubber early. Lynton Jeffrey and Ian Madsen were in tow, with Brian Brown moving into fourth by the third circuit. Rubber was apparent in turns one and two by lap four. Madsen shot by Jeffrey into second and pursued Lasoski.

The leaders were in lapped traffic by lap ten. When Jeffrey slipped out of the turn two groove on lap 14, Brown pounced into third. At that point, a blanket could be thrown over the fourth, fifth and sixth place cars of Jeffrey, Brooke Tatnell and Austin McCarl. Tatnell was able to move into fourth by the time the first caution of the race came out for Scott Bogucki, who blew his right rear tire.

Jeffrey used the restart to retake fourth, and the race was slowed again when Carson McCarl, who was joining brother Austin and father Terry for his first 410 start at Knoxville, spun on lap 20. Lasoski pulled away the last five laps to take the win ahead of Madsen, Brown, Tatnell, who reclaimed fourth on the final restart, and Jeffrey. Austin McCarl, Terry McCarl, Dakota Hendrickson, Tasker Phillips and Josh Schneiderman completed the top ten. Tatnell set quick time at 15.985 seconds, on a track this scribe has seldom seen slower at that point in the night. Tatnell also won his heat, as did Brown and Hendrickson.

“(Car owner Mark Burch) is one hell of a person, one hell of a friend, and a great crew chief,” said Lasoski in Victory Lane next to the Burch #1m. “He and I are the only crew, and I do the fuel. He does everything else. He works his tail off, and I want to thank his beautiful wife Mary and his kids, because they’d probably rather have him home. The yellows started coming out, and you don’t know how much of your tire you need to save, and how much you need to go. The track was shining up and we had to save our tire. It worked out for us.”

The 360 feature was an action packed 20-lapper that saw Matt Moro lead early over Clint Garner and Jon Agan. Garner worked by Agan for second on lap two, and then shot under Moro to take the point heading into turn one on lap three. Moro would reel the leader in through the middle stages of the race as traffic thickened.

On lap 14, Moro worked by Garner to take the lead briefly on the backstretch. The two veterans touched wheels but continued on. By the time they reached the flag stand, Garner was back at the point. The top five were within ten car lengths of each other as Garner and Moro were joined by Ryan Giles, Agan and Joe Beaver, who made a slide for life on Agan and tagged the wall on lap 16.

Troy Manteufel spun into turn one 16 laps in to bring the only caution. Garner led Moro, Giles, Agan and Beaver back to green flag racing. Beaver would take over fourth, but Garner would maintain his lead to the checkers ahead of Moro, Giles, Beaver and Agan. Jamie Ball, Chris Martin, hard-charger Jason Martin, Cody Ledger and Nate Van Haaften rounded out the top ten. Moro set quick time over the 29-car field, while Ryan Roberts, Agan and Giles won heat races. Chris Morgan claimed the B main.

“The track was really slick tonight,” said Garner. “It was great to get a win there. It wasn’t easy. Moro was on me in lapped traffic. I’d like to thank J&J for participating in our banquet. This car was the one we won at the banquet last year and it was the second night on it. I’ve been running Schnee’s my whole career and there’s not a thing wrong with them. But due to the fact J&J participates in our banquet, I felt the right thing to do was put the car to use. I really wanted to win for them, so that made us happy. (Moro) raced me hard, and that’s good. That’s what we have to do when we race in August. We have to race fast and hard. It was a good race. He squeezed through there, and it ‘elbowed me up’.”

Rookie Brandon Worthington was the early leader in the 17-lap 305 feature, with Chris Walraven and Kade Higday in tow. Kelby Watt did a 360 spin while running fifth, to bring out the first of two cautions. Watt recovered in seventh place, where he would restart. Higday used the cushion to shoot by Walraven for second on the restart.

Laps ten through twelve would see a side by side battle for the lead between Worthington and Higday. Higday would move by on lap 13, before the last slowdown came for a cone thrown on the track by Worthington, who cruised over the berm in turn four.

Higday would hold onto his lead the last four laps, while Ryan Leavitt climbed from fourth to second after the restart. Worthington was third, ahead of Corey Kautz, and Walraven. Watt, Mike Mayberry, Tyler Glass, Eric Bridger and Brad Comegys rounded out the top ten. Higday also set quick time, while Joe Simbro and Leavitt were heat winners.

“The top was pretty crumbly tonight,” said Higday in Victory Lane. “There wasn’t much of a cushion. I knew that Brandon was going to have a good car, but I knew ours was good too. I just stuck to it and kept going.”

Next Saturday night, July 1 is Pizza Hut/Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Night! All three sprint car classes will be in action, with the 360 class also hosting the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and the Upper Midwest Sprint Series (UMSS). For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (3), 15.985; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (6), 16.094; 3. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 16.132; 4. 18, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (11), 16.196; 5. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (20), 16.280; 6. 1M, Danny Lasoski, Dover, MO (5), 16.348; 7. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.382; 8. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (1), 16.390; 9. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (15), 16.446; 10. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (4), 16.468; 11. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (21), 16.473; 12. 09, Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, SD (22), 16.488; 13. 19P, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (18), 16.540; 14. 6, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.554; 15. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (14), 16.581; 16. 22, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (12), 16.693; 17. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (10), 16.919; 18. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (23), 16.952; 19. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (16), 16.968; 20. 1B, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (13), 17.024; 21. 81, Austin Johnson, Pleasant Hill, IA (24), 17.121; 22. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (19), 17.397; 23. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (17), 17.473; 24. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (7), 17.637.

Heat one (started) 8 Laps, 2:22.0: 1. Brooke Tatnell (6); 2. Rager Phillips (1); 3. Terry McCarl (4); 4. Ian Madsen (5); 5. Chris Martin (3); 6. Ryan Bunton (7); 7. AJ Moeller (8); 8. Paige Polyak (2)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.8: 1. Brian Brown (6); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 3. Scott Bogucki (1); 4. Carson McCarl (2); 5. Bobby Mincer (8); 6. RJ Johnson (4); 7. Dustin Selvage (7); 8. Davey Heskin (5)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.3: 1. Dakota Hendrickson (1); 2. Tasker Phillips (2); 3. Matt Juhl (3); 4. Austin McCarl (6); 5. Josh Schneiderman (4); 6. Danny Lasoski (5); 7. Austin Johnson (7); 8. Bob Weuve (8)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Danny Lasoski (1); 2. Ian Madsen (5); 3. Brian Brown (7); 4. Brooke Tatnell (8); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 6. Austin McCarl (6); 7. Terry McCarl (4); 8. Dakota Hendrickson (2); 9. Tasker Phillips (10); 10. Josh Schneiderman (12); 11. Rager Phillips (11); 12. Matt Juhl (9); 13. Davey Heskin (15); 14. RJ Johnson (13); 15. Ryan Bunton (18); 16. Chris Martin (14); 17. Austin Johnson (22); 18. Bob Weuve (24); 19. AJ Moeller (23); 20. Carson McCarl (17); 21. Scott Bogucki (16); 22. Dustin Selvage (21); 23. Bobby Mincer (19); 24. Paige Polyak (20). Lap Leader: Lasoski 1-25. Hard-charger: Weuve.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (18), 16.874; 2. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.039; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 17.072; 4. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (29), 17.117; 5. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (4), 17.118; 6. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.169; 7. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 17.193; 8. 5MRP, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (25), 17.217; 9. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (12), 17.235; 10. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (1), 17.312; 11. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (26), 17.316; 12. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (17), 17.356; 13. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (5), 17.362; 14. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.372; 15. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (2), 17.458; 16. 14, Josh Riggins, Lincoln, NE (28), 17.550; 17. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (21), 17.629; 18. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (16), 17.650; 19. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (15), 17.660; 20. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (24), 17.716; 21. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (8), 17.721; 22. 71C, Stacey Alexander, Lacona, IA (19), 17.727; 23. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (13), 17.780; 24. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (6), 17.788; 25. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (27), 17.950; 26. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (7), 18.097; 27. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (3), 18.404; 28. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (22), 18.412; 29. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (9), 18.560.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:08.8: 1. Ryan Roberts (2); 2. Chris Martin (3); 3. Nate Van Haaften (5); 4. Matt Moro (6); 5. Josh Riggins (1); 6. Sawyer Phillips (4); 7. Cody Wehrle (7); 8. Stacey Alexander (8); 9. Ben Woods (9); 10. John Anderson (10)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.5: 1. Jon Agan (6); 2. Tom Lenz (1); 3. McKenna Haase (3); 4. Calvin Landis (2); 5. Joe Beaver (5); 6. Devin Kline (4); 7. Chris Morgan (8); 8. Rob Weuve (9); 9. Mitchell Alexander (10); 10. Troy Manteufel (7)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Ryan Giles (4); 2. Cody Ledger (3); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (2); 4. Clint Garner (6); 5. Jamie Ball (5); 6. Jason Martin (7); 7. Ricky Montgomery (8); 8. Alan Zoutte (1); 9. Christian Bowman (9)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:28.5: 1. Chris Morgan (3); 2. Stacey Alexander (2); 3. Troy Manteufel (1); 4. Ben Woods (5) / 5. Rob Weuve (6); 6. Christian Bowman (7); 7. Mitchell Alexander (9); 8. John Anderson (8); 9. Ricky Montgomery (4)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Clint Garner (4); 2. Matt Moro (2); 3. Ryan Giles (5); 4. Joe Beaver (7); 5. Jon Agan (1); 6. Jamie Ball (9); 7. Chris Martin (6); 8. Jason Martin (18); 9. Cody Ledger (10); 10. Nate Van Haaften (3); 11. Sawyer Phillips (12); 12. Calvin Landis (16); 13. Ryan Roberts (8); 14. Tom Lenz (13); 15. Devin Kline (14); 16. Stacey Alexander (22); 17. Tyler Groenendyk (15); 18. Josh Riggins (17); 19. Chris Morgan (21); 20. Ben Woods (24); 21. McKenna Haase (11); 22. Cody Wehrle (19); 23. Troy Manteufel (23); 24. Alan Zoutte (20). Lap Leaders: Moro 1-2, Garner 3-20. Hard-charger: J. Martin. Howard Law $200: S. Alexander.

305 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (2), 17.152; 2. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (4), 17.431; 3. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (3), 17.511; 4. 1B, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (7), 17.882; 5. 56W, Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.933; 6. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (1), 17.959; 7. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (5), 18.022; 8. 51, Corey Kautz, Estherville, IA (8), 18.140; 9. 4, Chris Horton, Indianola, IA (6), 18.164; 10. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (9), 18.316; 11. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (10), 18.344; 12. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (19), 18.382; 13. 35, Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL (14), 18.548; 14. 12T, Tyler Glass, Cedar Rapids, IA (18), 18.553; 15. 55X, Matt Stephenson, Altoona, IA (11), 18.582; 16. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (15), 18.632; 17. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (13), 18.942; 18. 41, Jeff Wilke, Genoa, IL (12), 18.973; 19. 64, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (16), 19.122; 20. 23T, Travis Rewerts, Des Moines, IA (17), 19.588.

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:56.9: 1. Joe Simbro (1); 2. Mike Mayberry (3); 3. Chris Walraven (4); 4. Kelby Watt (5); 5. Kade Higday (6); 6. Kevin Hetrick (7); 7. Evan Epperson (9); 8. Matt Stephenson (8); 9. Casey Greubel (10); 10. Chris Horton (2)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:53.0: 1. Ryan Leavitt (3); 2. Corey Kautz (1); 3. Brandon Worthington (4); 4. Eric Bridger (6); 5. Tyler Glass (5); 6. Brad Comegys (8); 7. Josh Jones (2); 8. Jon Hughes (7); 9. Travis Rewerts (9) DNS – Jeff Wilke

A main (started), 17 Laps, NT: 1. Kade Higday (6); 2. Ryan Leavitt (8); 3. Brandon Worthington (2); 4. Corey Kautz (1); 5. Chris Walraven (4); 6. Kelby Watt (5); 7. Mike Mayberry (3); 8. Tyler Glass (10); 9. Eric Bridger (7); 10. Brad Comegys (13); 11. Kevin Hetrick (12); 12. Joe Simbro (9); 13. Matt Stephenson (15); 14. Casey Greubel (18); 15. Evan Epperson (16); 16. Josh Jones (11); 17. Jon Hughes (14); 18. Travis Rewerts (17) DNS – Chris Horton, Jeff Wilke. Lap Leaders: Worthington 1-12, Higday 13-17. Hard-charger: Leavitt.