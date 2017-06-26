Fireworks Extravaganza by Huron Noon Lions part of World of Outlaws event on July 1 at Dakota State Fair Speedway

By Tony Veneziano

HURON, S.D. — June 26, 2017 — For years, a tradition surrounding Independence Day in Huron, South Dakota has been the gigantic fireworks display by the Huron Noon Lions. That tradition continues this year and will be a part of the All-American Outlaw Shootout presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance and featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Dakota State Fair Speedway on Saturday, July 1.

A full night of racing is in store for Outlaws, who will be joined by Midwest Modifieds. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will kick things off with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., followed by time trials. Heat races will take to the track at 7:30 p.m., with the Craftsman Club Dash, Last Chance Showdown and A-Feature event to follow. The Midwest Modifieds will hot lap, run heats, a B-main, if needed and an A-Feature.

Following the final checkered flag of the night the sky will light up with the gigantic fireworks extravaganza by the Huron Noon Lions.

Tickets for the All American Outlaw Shootout presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D., on Saturday, July 1 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023.

Fans can also save $5 on General Admission tickets when purchased at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for a race ticket at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

To find a NAPA Auto Parts store, visit:

https://www.napaonline.com/en/auto-parts-stores-near-me

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC