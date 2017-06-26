FRANEK STORMS FROM 12th STARTING POSITION TO WIN THIRD 360 SPRINT RACE

By Michael Batz

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The 360 Sprint cars had one week left to prepare before the big Firecracker 30 race at Selinsgrove Speedway coming up on July 1. Davie Franek of Wantage, N.J., proved he is more than ready. Franek charged from his 12th starting spot to pass race leader Eric Tomecek on lap 19 and go onto his third win of the season in the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car main event.

Tomecek passed race-long leader Ryan Kissinger on lap 11 after a restart. Once out front Tomecek led until a lap 15 caution flag which gave Franek the opportunity to be on the race leader’s rear bumper for the restart. Ryan Kissinger continued to struggle as Jason Shultz went past while in a battle with Justin Whittall. Whittall also completed the pass and then Derek Locke went by to fifth from his 14th starting spot.

As Franek crossed the line he was chased by Tomecek, Shultz, Whittall, and Locke. Franek mentioned in victory lane that the yellow flags fell his way during the event allowing him to come from his 12th starting spot. He also said he was better in traffic than he was once he was out front which also helped his cause.

Kissinger, Nate Snyder, Larry Kelleher, Colby Womer, and Nyle Berkes completed the top ten finishers.

Justin Whittall, Eric Tomecek, and Jim Shuster won the heat races for the 360 Sprinters.

Tony Adams was the fastest car for much of the night in the Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling Late Models. Adams started sixth and picked his way to the front to take the race lead away from Dave Zona on lap 11.

Once out front Adams looked to be a lock for his first win in five years at the speedway. A yellow flag on lap 21 changed everything. The yellow flag put Steve Campbell on his tail for the restart. Adams, who was concerned his tire might have gone away under the yellow flag was able to fend off the challenge of Campbell and pulled away to his first win since 2012.

Campbell came home second followed by Tim Wilson, Donnie Schick, and Hayes Mattern. Kenny Trevitz came across the line in sixth ahead of Nathan Long, Dave Stamm, Dave Zona, and Luke Hoffner.

Wilson and Adams won heat races for the Super Late Models on Kids’ Night at the speedway.

The A&A Auto Store Pro Stock feature race had point imprecations the whole way through it. AJ Hoffman was in search of his first win of the season after winning five times a year ago. Hoffman is not in the top of the point battle so his main focus was a trip to victory lane.

On the other hand Shaun Lawton charged to the front of the field Saturday night hoping to better his point race counterpart Tommy Slanker. Slanker, the point leader, was caught up in an accident on lap five.

From that point on Lawton did all he could to work to the front and take a victory. Hoffman had other ideas while in a battle with Lawton, Kyle Bachman, and AJ Stroup. Hoffman and Lawton were left to settle the race for the win on the final lap.

Lawton led lap 14 of the 15 lap race. Hoffman came back and took the race lead back as the duo raced down the back stretch for the final time. In turns three and four Hoffman inched ahead and held on by just inches for the win over Lawton. Bachman, Stroup, and Dustin Snook competed the top five finishers.

Slanker recovered to run sixth, Jake Buck, Noah Jenson, John Fowler, and John Schreffler joined him in the top ten. Hoffman and Lawton were the heat race winners for the Pro Stocks.

The Roadrunners raced for the $400 payday on Saturday night. Daren Rice lead the way early in a tight battle with Keith Bissinger and Will Brunson. Bissinger lost his left front tire and that took him out of contention. On the restart, Brian Johnson made an attempt to slide in front of the leaders going into turn one and two after charging into the battle for the lead from his 15th starting spot.

Johnson made contact with Rice and Brunson took the lead. A yellow flag disregarded the pass for the lead. Rice held the lead until lap ten when Johnson made the winning pass. Johnson crossed the checkered flag ahead of Rice, Tom Brunson, Ken Schreffler, and Tom Underwood. Ricky Buss, Butch Shaffer, Will Bruson, Brandon Shultz, and Brian Mabus.

Smith Cope and Keith Bissinger won heat races for the Roadrunners.

Saturday July 1st is the Firecracker 30 at Selinsgrove Speedway. The prelude to the night’s racing will be the annual Selinsgrove Ford Market Street Race Car Parade at 4 p.m. The 360 Sprint cars will compete to be the winner of the 15th running of the Firecracker 30 paying $3,000 to win plus the Late Models, Pro Stocks, and Roadrunners.

Thanks to Todd Benner of Selinsgrove Ford there will be added purse money in each class. The winner of the Late Models will receive a $2,000. The Pro Stock ($650) and the Roadrunner ($450) winners will also receive extra money as well as the top three finishers in each class.

Saturday night was Kids’ Night at the speedway. A big thank you to all the fans that came out to take part in the events and also to the drivers and business’s that donated items for the kids.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 24 June 2017

360 Sprints – 21 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 28F Davie Franek 2) 1W Eric Tomecek 3) 29 Jason Shultz 4) 67 Justin Whittall 5) 77 Derek Locke 6) 66 Ryan Kissinger 7) 56 Nate Snyder 8) 76 Larry Kelleher 9) 3Z Colby Womer 10) 22M Nyle Berkes 11) 10 Joe Kata 12) C4 Jim Shuster 13) 22T Dave Thrush 14) 2T Michael Thomas 15) M1 Mark Smith 16) 22 Troy Betts 17) 33 Michael Walter 18) 99K Cody Keller 19) 49S Mallie Shuster 20)35 Chad Layton 21) 47C Adam Carberry

Heat Winners: Justin Whittall, Eric Tomecek, Jim Shuster