SOD MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge at Merritt Speedway Canceled

By John Media

ERIE, MI (June 25, 2017) – Early morning sunshine gave way to a narrow but heavy band of showers that zeroed in on Lake City, Michigan’s Merritt Speedway, forcing afternoon cancellation of the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt SOD MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge race yesterday.

Merritt Speedway did not reschedule the race. As a result, the Sprints On Dirt September 2nd race at Crystal Motor Speedway has been added to the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge series.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For complete information about all 2017 SOD events, follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.