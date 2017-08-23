Patriot Sprint Tour Returns to Ransomville Friday

By Paul Harkenrider

(Ransomville, NY)

The tour continues this Friday at the Ransomville Speedway where Steve Collins took his first win of 2017 over Drum and Zimbardi back in June. These three drivers will lead another stout field of PST regulars to the Big R that will also include Jordan Thomas, Derek Jonathan, and Josh Azzi.

The following night will be a makeup event at the Mercer Raceway Park, part of the second annual Bonnell’s Collison Center Western Weekend, which was supposed to occur on July 1 but was canceled due to rain. The race will pay $4,000 to the winner, with $325 just to take the green. Last season, Kyle Drum scored the big pay day over Dennis Wagner and Jared Zimbardi.

Scott Bonnell has been instrumental in all of the Patriot Sprint Tour events when series ventures West. His business, Bonnell’s Collison Center has been an essential marketing partner with the Patriots for many years and 2017 is no different!

They are a AAA approved auto collision center meaning that AAR (Approved Auto Repair) approves only facilities that meet the highest standards in accident repair & automobile painting, competency, reliability, cleanliness, overall experience and fair pricing. These repair facilities employ only trained, certified technicians, and offer timely repairs, convenient hours and good service. Bonnell’s Collision is committed to the Erie community. Their 80 local employees volunteer their time and services in the community to make Erie stronger.

Patriot Sprint Tour American Series Championship: 1) 35- Jared Zimbardi (1892) 2) 67-Steve Collins (1866) 3) 47-Kyle Drum (1814) 4) 79-Jordan Thomas (1671) 5) 81-Derek Jonathan (1536) 6) 17z-Josh Azzi (1519) 7) 98-Joe Trenca (1235) 8) 48jr- Darryl Ruggles (1227) 9) 54j-David Just (1102) 10) X-Dan Bennett (1096) 11) 2-Steven Hutchinson Jr (905) 12) 89-Robbie Stillwaggon (782)