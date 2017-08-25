Allstar Performance Event List: August 25 – 28, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 25 – 28, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday August 25, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Open Wheel Championship

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints

Birch Run Raceway – Brich Run, MI – Must See Racing – American Racer Invatational

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – World of Outlaws

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series

Crossville Speedway – Crossville, TN – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – ASCS – Frontier Region

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Speedy Bill Smith Memorial

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Manistee County Fairgrounds – Onekema, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Skyline Raceway – Cortland, Ny – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allgeheny Sprint Tour

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday August 26, 2017

104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – United Sprint Car Series

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

85 Speedway – Ennis, TX – Sprint Series of Texas

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Texas Sprint Series

Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Open Wheel Championship

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Series

Auto City Speedway – Clio, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints

BMP Speedway – Shephard, MT – World of Outlaws

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Friendship Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association- Bill Waite Jr. Memorial

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

Le RPM Speedway – St-Marcel-de-Richeliue, QC – Empire Super Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – United Rebel Sprint Series / Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Mercer Racweway Park – Mercer, PA – Patriot Sprint Tour

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – California Racers Hall of Fame Night

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – California Racers Hall of Fame Night

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Racers Hall of Fame Night

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints

Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association

Saratoga Speedway – Black Creek, BC – WILROC

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – ASCS – National Tour

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Sprinfield Raceway – Sprinfield, MO – POWRi – West Midget Car Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – Limited Sprints

Upper Iowa Speedway – Decorah, IA – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Upper Iowa Speedway – Decorah, IA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – United States Speed Association

Valentine Speedway – Glenrock, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday August 27, 2017

Autodrome Chaudiere – Vallee-Jonction, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Non-Points

Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Armin Hostetter Memorial