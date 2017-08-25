Allstar Performance Event List: August 25 – 28, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 25 – 28, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday August 25, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Open Wheel Championship
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Series
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints
Birch Run Raceway – Brich Run, MI – Must See Racing – American Racer Invatational
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – World of Outlaws
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series
Crossville Speedway – Crossville, TN – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – ASCS – Frontier Region
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Speedy Bill Smith Memorial
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Wingless Auto Club
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Manistee County Fairgrounds – Onekema, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Skyline Raceway – Cortland, Ny – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Thunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allgeheny Sprint Tour
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday August 26, 2017
104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – United Sprint Car Series
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
85 Speedway – Ennis, TX – Sprint Series of Texas
Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Texas Sprint Series
Albany Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Open Wheel Championship
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Series
Auto City Speedway – Clio, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints
BMP Speedway – Shephard, MT – World of Outlaws
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
Friendship Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series
Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association- Bill Waite Jr. Memorial
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints
Le RPM Speedway – St-Marcel-de-Richeliue, QC – Empire Super Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial
Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – United Rebel Sprint Series / Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Mercer Racweway Park – Mercer, PA – Patriot Sprint Tour
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – California Racers Hall of Fame Night
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – California Racers Hall of Fame Night
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Racers Hall of Fame Night
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints
Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association
Saratoga Speedway – Black Creek, BC – WILROC
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – ASCS – National Tour
Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Sprinfield Raceway – Sprinfield, MO – POWRi – West Midget Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Thunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Twin City Raceway – Kenai, AK – Limited Sprints
Upper Iowa Speedway – Decorah, IA – UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Upper Iowa Speedway – Decorah, IA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – United States Speed Association
Valentine Speedway – Glenrock, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday August 27, 2017
Autodrome Chaudiere – Vallee-Jonction, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Non-Points
Central Alberta Raceways – Rimbley, AB – Sportsman Sprints
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Armin Hostetter Memorial