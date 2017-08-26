BABB ECLIPSES COMPETITION AT US 36

From POWRi

Osborn, MO (August 25, 2017) –

Chris Parkinson would lead the first three laps as the first caution would come out for Matt Richards, who spun to a stop in turn two, ending his evening.

Before another lap could be completed after the restart, Slater Helt spun to bring out the caution.

When racing resumed, Burks got a good run off of the top of turns one and two to move past Parkinson down the backstretch. With a couple of more laps in the books, Korey Weyant, who was running near the top five, was contacted by another car and flew off of the banking near turn three. Weyant did a great job of saving his car, but The caution came out moving him to the back.

On the restart, Weyant and Helt, who was having motor problems, made contact with Weyant contacting the turn one wall to end his evening. The DNF was Weyant’s first of 2017.

Burks again led as he was followed by Clinton Boyles, Chris Parkinson, and Babb. Babb started building momentum as he made the high side of the raceway work to move past Parkinson and Boyles.

Lap by lap, Burks held Babb at bay until lap twenty-two when Burks got too high and into the turn two wall. Burks went off of the backstretch as Babb sped by. Burks was able to regain control as Boyles pounced on the opportunity to move into second. The young guns traded slide jobs with one another over the next lap as Boyles held on to the second spot.

As Babb took the white flag and raced down the backstretch, disaster struck for Boyles as he made contact with the turn one wall and his JHR #77 did a series of snap rolls back down the track leaving Burks with no place to go. Burks slid to a stop, ending his opportunity at a podium finish. He would restart at the tail.

Babb was perfect on the restart picking up the win in his KCBJ Motorsports/Faith Flat Out Ministries/APT Powdercoating Eagle with Five Star power. Taking second on the final lap was Terry Richards in his C& L Automotive/Riha Lawn Mechanix XXX with Spanel power.

Parkinson was a close third in his Country Kids Daycare/54th Street Grill and Bar/Design Source Flooring Kevin’s Liberty Machine-powered DRC. Dylan Kadous, making his first appearance since May, was fourth in his Watowa-Weber Racing/Competition Suspension/Skoc Ent/ Randy and Reech Smith Construction Twister. Rounding out the top five was Indy Race Parts Hard Charger Katlynn Leer, who started seventeenth in her A&A Electric and Underground/Staiker Farms/ Kollision Korner/Disabled American Veterans Chevy-powered Stealth. JD Black was sixth as he was followed by Anthony Nicholson. Rounding out the top ten were Steve Mahannah, Zach Clark, and Quinton Benson.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be back in action on Saturday, August 26 as they make their first ever appearance at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

8/25/17

US 36 Raceway – 21 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO (1); 2. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (2); 3. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (4); 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Bartlett, TN (3); 5. 1R-6. Matt Richards, Lincoln, NE (5); 6. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (DNS); 7. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (DNS)

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (7); 2. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (1); 3. 31-Dylan Kadous, Topeka, KS (4); 4. 27-Danny Thoman, Lexington, MO (2); 5. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (3); 6. 2-Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (6); 7. 37-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (5)

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 8D-Terry Babb, Decatur, IL (4); 2. 7JR-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (2); 3. 75-Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW (1); 4. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (5); 5. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (6); 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (3); 7. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (7)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 8D-Terry Babb (5); 2. 18-Terry Richards (1); 3. 65-Chris Parkinson (3); 4. 31-Dylan Kadous (8); 5. 77K-Katlynn Leer (17); 6. 7JR-JD Black (2); 7. 16-Anthony Nicholson (11); 8. 93-Steve Mahannah (15); 9. 2-Zach Clark (16); 10. 15B-Quinton Benson (21); 11. 11W-Wyatt Burks (6); 12. 37-Brian Beebe (19); 13. 82-Vinny Ward (18); 14. 77-Clinton Boyles (4)-DNF; 15. 75-Glen Saville (10)-DNF; 16. 42-Warren Johnson (12); 17. 27-Danny Thoman (13); 18. 99-Korey Weyant (9)-DNF; 19. 22S-Slater Helt (7)-DNF; 20. 1R-Matt Richards (14)-DNF; 21. 41-Brad Wyatt (20)-DNF