Johnson, Hollerich, Luinenburg and Looft Crowned Jackson Motorplex Champions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 25, 2017) –

While Nate Eakin, Brandon Beckendorf, Dan Paplow, D.J. Clinton, Gregg Bakker and Bret Mellenberndt were the feature winners, the final points night for IMCA competition at the half-mile oval showcased three championships that were decided by three points or fewer.

Eakin maneuvered from sixth to score his second Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 sprints victory of the season. Trevor Serbus advanced from eighth to second place with Elliot Amdahl rounding out the podium. Jesse Lindberg placed fourth and Brady Forbrook charged from 11th to fifth.

Johnson drove from 12th to a sixth-place result to secure his title by 30 points over Serbus.

Dave Becker, Serbus and Amdahl were the heat race winners.

Beckendorf scored his fourth Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods win this year after starting 10th. Anderson earned a runner-up result with Dan Menk third, Kelly Shryock fourth and James Slawson fifth.

Hollerich hung on for an eighth-place finish to best Anderson by only one point for the championship.

Slawson and Jesse Rogotzke both garnered heat race wins.

Paplow powered from seventh to garner his third Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods triumph of the season. Greg Sidles ended in the runner-up position with Looft rallying from eighth to third place to clinch the title by only three points over Paplow. Eric Kinnetz finished fourth and Alex Schubbe was fifth.

Kinnetz and Sidles each claimed a heat race.

Clinton scored his Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks leading fourth victory of the season. However, he fell two points shy of Luinenburg, who maneuvered from sixth to second place to win the championship. Ninth-starting Jed Treblehorn placed third with Ryan Michelson fourth and David Clinton fifth.

D.J. Clinton and Luinenburg each won a heat race.

Bakker picked up his second Midwest Sprint Touring Series triumph at Jackson Motorplex this season. Kaley Gharst powered from seventh to second place with Derrik Lusk third, Skylar Prochaska fourth and Serbus fifth.

Prochaska, Lusk and Dylan Peterson were the heat race winners.

Mellenberndt became the fifth different Heartland Racing Association non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc winner in six races this season. Clinton Bruns placed second with Brandon Halverson, the lone heat race winner, third. Alex Schriever ended fourth and Rick Jansma was fifth.

Jackson Motorplex will host a doubleheader next weekend with action on Friday for the Richard White Memorial presented by State Bank of Fairmont and Saturday for the Fall Classic featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour 360 sprint cars and HRA non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc both nights.

MSTS 360 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (2); 2. 7-Kaley Gharst (7); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (6); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4); 5. 32-Trevor Serbus (8); 6. 25-Dylan Peterson (1); 7. 5M-Troy Manteufel (11); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett (3); 9. 5T-Mark Toews (9); 10. 2H-Bill Boles (15); 11. 101-Chuck McGillivray (12); 12. 75-Brandon Halverson (14); 13. 1-Dean Brown (17); 14. (DNF) 13JM-Jordan Martens (10); 15. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (5); (DNS) 14-Jody Rosenboom, ; (DNS) 6-Eric Lutz, ; (DNS) 2D-Dusty Ballenger, ; (DNS) 3P-Sawyer Phillips.

Heat 1: 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (2); 2. 11X-Gregg Bakker (6); 3. 13JM-Jordan Martens (1); 4. 7-Kaley Gharst (7); 5. 75-Brandon Halverson (5); 6. (DNF) 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 7. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (4).

Heat 2: 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (4); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 3. 5M-Troy Manteufel (1); 4. 5T-Mark Toews (6); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (5); 6. 1-Dean Brown (3).

Heat 3: 1. 25-Dylan Peterson (3); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 3. 32-Trevor Serbus (5); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (2); 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 6. (DNF) 6-Eric Lutz (1).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 4SN-Nate Eakin (6); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (8); 3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 5. 5-Brady Forbrook (11); 6. 22-Kaleb Johnson (12); 7. 7D-Dave Becker (2); 8. 33-Trevor Smith (15); 9. 56-Bill Johnson (10); 10. 11A-Bruce Anderson (3); 11. 4S-Michael Stien (5); 12. 7-John Sullivan (16); 13. 9-Keith Weber (14); 14. 4D-Chris Duffy (17); 15. (DNF) 20-John Lambertz (7); 16. (DNF) 23-Brandon Bosma (18); 17. (DNF) 75-Brandon Geldner (9); 18. (DNF) 05-Colin Smith (13); 19. (DNF) 13S-Shane Fick (20); 20. (DNF) 8-Jacob Hughes (19).

Heat 1: 1. 7D-Dave Becker (3); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (4); 3. 75-Brandon Geldner (6); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (7); 5. 05-Colin Smith (5); 6. 7-John Sullivan (2); (DNS) 8-Jacob Hughes.

Heat 2: 1. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 2. 11A-Bruce Anderson (3); 3. 4SN-Nate Eakin (4); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (6); 5. 9-Keith Weber (1); 6. 4D-Chris Duffy (2); 7. 23-Brandon Bosma (7).

Heat 3: 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 2. 20-John Lambertz (4); 3. 5-Brady Forbrook (6); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (3); 5. 33-Trevor Smith (2); (DNS) 13S-Shane Fick.

MINNESOTA WEST – JACKSON CAMPUS IMCA A MODS

A Feature: 1. 5-Brandon Beckendorf (10); 2. 20-Denny Anderson (3); 3. 19M-Dan Menk (6); 4. 3-Kelly Shryock (7); 5. 17S-James Slawson (2); 6. XXX-Jesse Rogotzke (9); 7. 14-Jason Fisher (4); 8. 49-Mat Hollerich (5); 9. 8L-Lyle Sathoff (1); 10. 7C-Ben Chukuske (11); 11. 20J-Justin Schuder (8); 12. 14R-Randy Rosenboom (12); (DNS) 00-Ryan Bjerkeset.

Heat 1: 1. 17S-James Slawson (2); 2. 5-Brandon Beckendorf (6); 3. 19M-Dan Menk (4); 4. 14-Jason Fisher (3); 5. 20J-Justin Schuder (5); 6. 7C-Ben Chukuske (1); 7. (DNF) 00-Ryan Bjerkeset (7).

Heat 2: 1. XXX-Jesse Rogotzke (5); 2. 8L-Lyle Sathoff (1); 3. 20-Denny Anderson (2); 4. 49-Mat Hollerich (3); 5. 3-Kelly Shryock (4); 6. 14R-Randy Rosenboom (6).

BOHL’S SMALL ENGINE IMCA SPORT MODS

A Feature: 1. 25-Dan Paplow (7); 2. 1-Greg Sidles (3); 3. 9-Matthew Looft (8); 4. 75-Eric Kinnetz (2); 5. 72-Alex Schubbe (9); 6. 18-Kyle Steuber (5); 7. 03Z-Jason Andrews (6); 8. K99-Troy Krug (10); 9. 3W-Randy Winter (1); 10. 5K-Jared Nytroe (4); 11. 22J-James Jenkins (13); 12. 79W-Bill Wegner (14); 13. (DNF) 5X-Jesse Pergande (12); (DNS) 15V-Tony Voss.

Heat 1: 1. 75-Eric Kinnetz (2); 2. 9-Matthew Looft (5); 3. 03Z-Jason Andrews (4); 4. 5K-Jared Nytroe (3); 5. 72-Alex Schubbe (6); 6. (DNF) 22J-James Jenkins (1); 7. (DNF) 79W-Bill Wegner (7).

Heat 2: 1. 1-Greg Sidles (2); 2. 25-Dan Paplow (4); 3. K99-Troy Krug (6); 4. 3W-Randy Winter (1); 5. 18-Kyle Steuber (3); 6. 15V-Tony Voss (5); 7. 5X-Jesse Pergande (7).

FAIRMONT AWARDS IMCA HOBBY STOCKS

A Feature: 1. 56C-Dj Clinton (5); 2. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (6); 3. 27T-Jed Treblehorn (9); 4. 68M-Ryan Michelson (2); 5. 57D-David Clinton (8); 6. 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke (7); 7. 76-Ben Peterson (1); 8. 33C-Corey Schreiber (3); 9. 63-Donnie Planting (11); 10. 47P-Parker Anderson (12); 11. (DNF) 99-Josh Sidles (4); (DQ) 45-Drew Bargloff (10).

Heat 1: 1. 56C-Dj Clinton (4); 2. 33C-Corey Schreiber (3); 3. 27T-Jed Treblehorn (6); 4. 27Z-Jeremy Ziemke (5); 5. 76-Ben Peterson (2); 6. 63-Donnie Planting (1).

Heat 2: 1. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (4); 2. 57D-David Clinton (5); 3. 99-Josh Sidles (3); 4. 45-Drew Bargloff (6); 5. 68M-Ryan Michelson (2); 6. (DNF) 47P-Parker Anderson (1).

HRA NON-WING SPRINTS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature: 1. 97-Bret Mellenberndt (6); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (5); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (8); 4. 0MG-Alex Schriever (7); 5. 7X-Rick Jansma (4); 6. 14-Rob Sharits (2); 7. 13-Dave Murphy (1); 8. 1A-Brad Anderson (3); (DNS) 91-Doug Martens.

Heat 1: 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 2. 97-Bret Mellenberndt (9); 3. 7-Clinton Bruns (4); 4. 0MG-Alex Schriever (8); 5. 7X-Rick Jansma (6); 6. 1A-Brad Anderson (1); 7. 14-Rob Sharits (5); 8. 13-Dave Murphy (7); 9. (DNF) 91-Doug Martens (2).

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Richard White Memorial presented by State Bank of Fairmont and Saturday for the Fall Classic featuring 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store, Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour 360 sprint cars and HRA non-wing sprints presented by HitchDoc

